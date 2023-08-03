Charlie Health Now Serving Half of U.S. States with Expansion into Maryland and Wisconsin

BOZEMAN, Mont., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the leading provider of virtual high-acuity mental healthcare for teens and young adults, today announced the expansion of its services into Maryland and Wisconsin. With these new markets, Charlie Health has expanded its virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) to reach half of the U.S. states, comprising a population of over 245 million.

"As the youth mental health crisis continues to unfold, we remain steadfast in our mission to connect teens and young adults nationwide to life-saving mental healthcare," says Carter Barnhart, Co-Founder and CEO of Charlie Health. "Charlie Health is making major strides toward that goal as we expand into two critical states, bringing our gold-standard high-acuity treatment to those desperately in need of a solution."

According to a recent study published in JAMA and several other national reports, there has been a significant surge in teens and young adults seeking mental health services, putting a strain on providers and available resources. Research from the Journal of The American Medical Association reveals a sharp increase in emergency room (ER) visits for children and teens- from 4.8 to 7.5 million between 2011 and 2020. This escalating demand for mental health services has overwhelmed already-strained state resources in Maryland and Wisconsin, highlighting the urgent need for high-acuity interventions that are accessible and efficacious.

Charlie Health's evidence-based virtual IOP is bridging gaps in the mental healthcare continuum by effectively addressing the needs of high-acuity patients across the country. To learn more about Charlie Health, visit charliehealth.com .

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health is transforming the treatment landscape for teens and young adults with complex and acute mental health challenges by offering a level of care between traditional once-weekly therapy and inpatient treatment. Since its founding in 2020, Charlie Health has established itself as the leading virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) across 25 states. The company's evidence-based treatment program is tailored to teens and young adults most at risk for mental health crises. Charlie Health clients have access to facilitated peer groups, individual therapy, and family therapy virtually through most commercial insurance and Medicaid plans.

