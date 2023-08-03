Cynamics Announces Grand Opening of Cynamics Europe, Expanding Its Reach Across the European Market

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynamics proudly announces the establishment of its new office in the Netherlands. This strategic expansion is a testament to Cynamics commitment to better serve the European market and facilitate the delivery of advanced cybersecurity solutions to businesses and organizations across the world.

(PRNewswire)

The Netherlands office marks a significant milestone in Cynamics global expansion strategy. With existing successful deployments in Belgium, Poland, and the United Kingdom, the company is poised to strengthen its presence in Europe by offering its innovative cybersecurity products and services to a broader audience.

Heading the operations in the Netherlands is Mr. Erwin Plomp, a distinguished industry veteran with an impressive track record in the technology industry. As the appointed Executive Director for the Dutch office, Mr. Plomp brings decades of experience and expertise in go-to-market strategy and new market penetrations. His vision and leadership will undoubtedly play a crucial role in driving Cynamics Europe's growth and success in the region.

Amongst other senior management positions Erwin Plomp previously served as the COO of the Evalue family office, CEO of Falk Realtime which was acquired by the DAX listed company Fyber, and as the President EMEA with the company Eyewonder (which was acquired by the nasdaq listed company Limelight Networks).

Cynamics CEO, Eyal Elyashiv, stated "Global businesses are embracing our powerful NDR technology to swiftly identify and resolve threats and anomalies, ensuring optimal network performance in complex environments. With the capital infusion, the official launch in Europe, and the addition of Erwin Plomp to our team, we're well-equipped to meet the rising demand for our solutions and better serve our expanding European customer base."

With its innovative and AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, Cynamics aims to empower European organizations to proactively defend against cyber threats and secure their critical assets. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise, Cynamics is set to revolutionize the way European businesses approach cybersecurity.

About Cynamics: We help organizations protect their networks. By providing threat prediction and visibility quickly and at scale, we deliver elite cyber defense to networks of any size and complexity. Cynamics is the only next generation network detection and response solution that uses standard sampling protocols that built in to every gateway, providing organizations with an advanced technology capabilities, with minimal burden on their resources.

Contact Cynamics at: https://www.cynamics.ai/contact

contact@cynamics.ai



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cynamics