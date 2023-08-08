Big Island Coffee Roasters Opens Flagship Cafe, Tasting Room and Roastery in Hilo, HI

HILO, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Island Coffee Roasters , renowned for its variety of handcrafted Kona & Hawaiian coffees, Espresso Bites, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, has announced the opening of its flagship cafe, tasting room, and roastery on Hawai'i Island this month.

Born of a desire to showcase their specialty Hawaiian coffees served by expert baristas, visitors can also enjoy Hawaiian coffees served on nitro, iced Māmaki tea, and merchandise designed by Hawaiian artists, while viewing coffee roasting on a custom-designed, renewable energy-powered roaster that produces 225 lb of coffee per hour. The move marks a significant occasion, as the company will be open to the public and relocating near Hilo's main hotels, cruise ship ports, and Keaukaha beaches.

"Since 2010, we've worked to raise the bar, scale the reach, and change the conversation on Hawai'i-grown coffees. By focusing on quality and community, we're improving Hawaii's farm sustainability and agricultural livelihoods" said co-founder Brandon Damitz. "Although we've helped resorts open cafes, this will be our first. It's the only of its kind on Hawai'i Island."

As a highly awarded brand, Big Island Coffee Roasters built its customer base by going direct-to-consumer with "Hawaiian Coffee of the Month" subscriptions, serving premium resorts and cafes, and building loyalty by leading in quality, customer service and sustainability initiatives. All have led to a reputation of being among the top roasters and Hawaii-based brands. This year, the company was named one of Hawaii's Fastest Growing Companies by Pacific Business News.

"We began as a family farm and mill in Puna that focused on small-batches and unique coffee varieties. As we've grown, we've been able to work with a growing list of excellent farmers and provide the resources they need to continue planting and try new flavor profiles," said co-founder Kelleigh Stewart. "Specialty coffee production is truly an artisan process blending art and science, and we've enjoyed sharing that via our digital channels. Now, we're delighted to invite our followers, customers, and members in for an excellent cup of coffee."

Grand opening is August 12 at 76 Kalanianaole Street in Hilo, Hawai'i. Free events and tastings are held through August 18.

