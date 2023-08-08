F&G Annuities & Life Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20

Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG), a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable September 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2023.

About F&G

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

Contact:
Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
515.330.3307
Investor.relations@fglife.com

