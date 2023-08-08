Tulane University School of Medicine Uses SOPHiA GENETICS to Advance Research of Blood Cancers

The School of Medicine will use the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to expand its hematologic testing program for blood cancers

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana is live on SOPHiA GENETICS technology. The 15th oldest medical school in the United States, Tulane University School of Medicine has a longstanding history of medical research and education and will leverage the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to help scale its hematologic (blood) testing program to advance blood cancer research.

Blood cancers account for nearly 10 percent of new cancer cases in the U.S. each year1. While there are three main types of blood cancer – leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma – there are over 100 different blood cancers that are now recognized2. To help identify key biomarkers and aid in stratification, labs are relying on next-generation sequencing (NGS), which can produce a vast dataset. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will enable the Tulane University School of Medicine to quickly sort and analyze NGS data so that researchers can share data-based recommendations with clinical researchers, which is important as these malignancies can be fast-moving.

"When the time came to upgrade our sequencing platform, the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform provided a comprehensive heme panel sequencing solution. SOPHiA GENETICS offered a chance to rapidly introduce the new solutions to our service menu, and I am hopeful that this integration of SOPHiA GENETICS technology to our workflow will be the new start of our continuous efforts to improve the academic center-based genetic/genomic diagnostic services from our Louisiana communities to many more areas." said Yuwen Li, MD, PhD, Director of Molecular Genetics Diagnostic Laboratory , Tulane University School of Medicine.

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will also enable Tulane University School of Medicine to retain custody of its samples and data. Each test performed can be stored in the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which is a cloud-based platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) with patented technologies. Having the ability to synthesize NGS data in-house will help Tulane University School of Medicine build its expertise and facilitate faster data turnaround from researcher to clinical researcher, helping to positively impact disease assessment.

"At SOPHiA GENETICS we believe in the power of data-driven medicine and its ability to change the face of healthcare," said Ken Freedman, Chief Revenue Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. "With the adoption of the SOPHiA GENETICS Platform, we are confident that Tulane University School of Medicine will be able to scale its program, further research of blood cancers, and efficiently increase the use of precision medicine."

