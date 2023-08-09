Alibaba.com to Host Inaugural Co-Create Conference, Release the Next Generation of Digital Sourcing Tools

The company's flagship event on B2B e-commerce and sourcing will provide insights on digital trade, logistics and manufacturing along with major product announcements

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com , a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, will host its inaugural Co-Create conference on September 7-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The two-day event will bring together industry experts and stakeholders, manufacturers and e-commerce businesses to dive deep into the trends and opportunities driving e-commerce in the years to come.

As part of Alibaba.com's ongoing commitment to championing entrepreneurs and providing them with the essential tools to grow and scale their businesses, Co-Create's agenda includes keynote sessions, panel discussions, demonstrations and interactive learning opportunities that will spark new visions for attendees to create new and strategic pathways for their businesses. Topics and trends to be covered range from supply chain management and supplier selection to intelligent product development and lessons on sustainability and profitability.

Alibaba.com will also announce the launch of over 10 enhanced platform tools and services for B2B buyers throughout the event. These enhancements come at a critical time for the B2B e-commerce sector as the next era of digital trade emerges.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the first-ever Co-Create event at a time when entrepreneurs are fueled by curiosity and new opportunities that arise as the global trading environment further normalizes," said Stephen Kuo, President of Alibaba.com North America. "Alibaba.com hopes to inspire entrepreneurs to create their dream business while making smart, sustainable choices using our platform. Maintaining a finger on the pulse of industry trends and new technologies is key in making such strategic business decisions, so we are excited to bring learning opportunities in these areas to event attendees."

Opportunities for attendees of Alibaba.com's first-ever Co-Create conference will include:

Experiencing the next generation of global trade tools

Listening to more than 50 inspiring sessions from industry thought leaders

Creating cutting-edge products using intelligent tools

Exploring over 10,000 factories virtually to sample potential supplier offerings

Networking with C-level leaders across a wide range of industries

Speakers at the event include Daymond John, Chief Executive of FUBU and Shark on ABC's Shark Tank; Stephen Kuo, President, Alibaba.com North America; Yang Zhou, Chief Technology Officer at Alibaba.com; Andrew Zheng, Vice President of Alibaba.com; Ruben Guerra, Chairman of the Latin Business Association; Tim Jordan, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Carbon6; Melisa Vong, Founder of Buzzin Brands; Mark Brohan, Vice President at Digital Commerce 360; Amy Wees, Founder of Amazing at Home eCommerce; Silicon Valley Girl, entrepreneur and influencer; Chris Meade, Founder of Crossnet; Ahmad Noory, Partner at The Source Squad; Yulia Blinova, Founder of Signify Global Product Sourcing, and several more industry experts.

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 190 countries around the world. It is engaged in services covering all aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

