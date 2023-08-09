CHEETOS® Mac 'N Cheese and Designer Coral Castillo Put the "Mac" in Macramé with New Fashion Collaboration

The CHEETOS® Mac 'N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC'ramé Collection Serves Up Bold Flavor by Giving Two Wardrobe Staples a "Mac" Makeover with a Couture Touch

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall season, CHEETOS® Mac 'N Cheese wants to help you make a bold statement from your dinner plate to your wardrobe. Introducing the CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC'ramé Collection, a unique collaboration with fashion designer, macramé artist and creative director, Coral Castillo. Featuring sneakers and a waist bag, this collection combines the bold, distinct flavor of CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese and Coral Castillo's captivating take on macramé to help elevate your wardrobe with one-of-a-kind statement pieces*.

Coral Castillo, the CHEETOS® Mac ‘N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC’ramé Collection Designer (PRNewswire)

From the macramé designs reminiscent of its spiral noodles to the vibrant colorways, the MAC'ramé Collection highlights some of the qualities that make CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese a tasty and exciting choice over your typical mac and cheese. The fusion of CHEETOS' flavor and Castillo's dramatic aesthetic add an unexpected swagger to two staple pieces, while still being fun and functional.

"Being in fashion requires you to be bold and break the rules a little, so it was refreshing to work with a brand like CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese that embraces that," said Castillo. "I drew inspiration from the vibrant and bold brand flavors and gave them a macramé interpretation, which was both fun and challenging because this was my first-time designing shoes. Luckily, I'm no stranger to fashion challenges and I was ready for this new adventure. I'm proud of this collaboration and can't wait to see people wearing these pieces."

Bold right out of the box, the CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC'ramé Collection items come in three colorways – orange, green and red – inspired by the CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese Bold & Cheesy, Cheesy Jalapeño, and FLAMIN' HOT® flavors.

The MAC-Top Sneakers : A fun twist on one of Chester Cheetah's signature apparel pieces. The MAC-Tops are fitted with Castillo's handmade macramé designs and lined with cheetah print on the insole and shoe tongue. Fans can show their love of CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese with every step they take in these sneakers, which include a custom orange outsole with the CHEETOS logo and spiral noodle shapes.

The Fanny MAC: Remember our CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese : Remember our CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese Fanny MAC from last summer ? Well, we've brought it back with a MAC'ramé touch to add functional couture to your fit. With Castillo's handmade macramé and CHEETOS' bold flavor, it features a corkscrew noodle zipper, smooth cheetah print-lining, and an adjustable faux leather strap with handmade macramé details. Best of all, the Fanny MAC is also designed to fit a 5.9 oz box of CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese to help you take your favorite mac anywhere.

"The CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC'ramé Collection embodies how we would like to shake up this comfort category in a bold way that is distinctly CHEETOS," said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Quaker Foods North America at PepsiCo. "Whether it's your mac and cheese or your personal style, this collaboration celebrates stepping outside of your comfort zone, and we could not have found a better creative partner than Coral to bring this to life."

To get your hands on one of these limited-edition CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC'ramé Collection items, fans can enter for a chance to win by visiting CheetosMacrame.com from August 9, 2023, through September 8, 2023**. Thirty (30) lucky people will be selected at random to receive a pair of MAC-Tops, and Fifteen (15) people will be selected at random to receive a Fanny MAC. An effort will be made to gift winners with the requested collection item, color and size (for MAC-Tops) during entry, but it is not guaranteed.

Fans can also follow Coral Castillo and CHEETOS at on social media @cc.coral and @CHEETOS for additional information on the CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC'ramé Collection.

*Production of the CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC'ramé Collection was managed by Gamma Communications Inc., a New York based Marketing Activation Agency.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins at 9 am ET on 8/9/23 and ends at 11:59 pm ET on 9/8/23. Subject to full Official Rules including prizes and odds, click here. Sponsor: Frito-Lay, Inc., 7701 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX 75024-4099.

About CHEETOS

CHEETOS® has been delivering delicious cheesy snacks and making mischief with orange-covered fingertips for 75 years. Cheetos believes you should never lose your mischievous spark or playful spirit regardless of what life brings. It is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. Follow CHEETOS on Twitter (@ChesterCheetah), Instagram (@CHEETOS), YouTube (@CHEETOS), Facebook (CHEETOS) and TikTok (@CHEETOS).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, CHEETOS, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

The CHEETOS® Mac ‘N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC’ramé Collection (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese