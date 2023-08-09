QDOBA PLANS FOR RAPID EXPANSION

America's #2 Fast-Casual Mexican Restaurant Brand Expects to Double in Size

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, America's #2 fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand, is planning for rapid expansion. With 750 restaurants in 45 states, the privately held company expects to double in size over the next decade, with plans to open 40 new restaurants this year, followed by 60 in 2024, and 80+ annually beginning in 2025.

QDOBA Logo (PRNewswire)

"QDOBA is an exceptionally well positioned brand in one of the most attractive restaurant categories. We possess long-standing momentum, strong unit economics, a compelling operating model, an extraordinarily passionate guest following, and significant untapped geographic potential," said John Cywinski, CEO of Modern Restaurant Concepts, QDOBA's parent company.

In keeping with its selective refranchising strategy, QDOBA recently sold 77 company-owned restaurants to existing franchisee, North Fork Fresh Mex, which now operates 97 QDOBA restaurants in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Virginia. North Fork has also committed to build 73 new restaurants over the next seven years and is now QDOBA's largest franchise partner.

"Without a doubt, this agreement with QDOBA provides us a tremendous opportunity to not only further expand our business but also benefit team members throughout our organization," states North Fork Co-Owner Jacob Stauffer. "We've seen great success since aligning with QDOBA years ago and know the brand provides a distinct business advantage as we tackle important yet underserved markets in the months ahead."

QDOBA is currently 80% franchised with 85 franchise partners in the U.S.

"We are in the process of aggressively accelerating new restaurant development in partnership with existing and new franchisees. Once our pipeline is fully established, we expect to sustain a 10% annual growth rate through new restaurant development," Cywinski added.

QDOBA has now posted 10 consecutive quarters of positive comp sales growth, with average unit volumes of $1.6MM. In addition, for the fifth consecutive year, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

For more information on the company, please visit www.QDOBA.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

About QDOBA

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 750 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole.

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QDOBA