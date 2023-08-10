GlobalVetLink Announces GVL Pet TravelPass™ for China

China is now included in GlobalVetLink's Compliance Assistant SaaS platform, enabling veterinary clinics to streamline the creation and submission of USDA-required documentation for pet owners

AMES, Iowa, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink, the pioneer and leader in productivity solutions for veterinary compliance, has announced that China has been added to the GVL Pet TravelPass™ as a fully supported international destination. The GVL Pet TravelPass equips veterinarians and veterinary technicians with an accurate and automatic way to create international travel documents for cats and dogs. The addition of China adds a highly requested destination to GVL's Compliance Assistant platform, already in use at over 10,000 veterinary clinics.

GlobalVetLink - Your Animal Health Compliance Assistant (PRNewsfoto/GlobalVetLink) (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to add China to the supported countries included in the GVL Pet TravelPass for international pet travel," said Stacey Noe, GlobalVetLink Director of Product. "China has been a highly requested destination by our customers due to the complexity of China's pet entry requirements, so we know this addition will help our customers continue to streamline their processes and increase the productivity of their clinics."

The GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform powers the GVL Pet TravelPass. Designed with the veterinarian in mind, the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant is an all-inclusive platform that simplifies certificate creation and record keeping. The platform increases productivity and reduces errors by monitoring applicable state, federal, and international regulatory requirements. Through the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant, veterinary clinics can more efficiently generate accurate and compliant animal health and movement documents.

"The addition of China to the GVL Pet TravelPass for international pet travel is another way we're making animal health and movement compliance easy and accurate for our customers," said Dr. Martin Zaluski, GlobalVetLink Head of Regulatory Affairs. "We're excited to help veterinarians simplify international pet travel, which can be a painstaking and nerve-racking process without the right tools such as the GVL Pet TravelPass."

In addition to the GVL Pet TravelPass, GlobalVetLink also provides FlyWithMyPet.com , a resource for pet owners interested in learning more about the requirements for taking their pets on an international trip. The easy-to-use requirements finder on FlyWithMyPet.com, powered by the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform, provides pet owners with a checklist of the required items and a travel timeline to help them prepare for their trip. With the convenient Find-A-Vet search tool , pet owners can also easily find a nearby veterinarian who is a member of the GVL Pet Travel Services network.

Veterinary clinics can visit www.globalvetlink.com to sign up for the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform. With no subscription fee or monthly minimums, there's a pricing plan to fit the needs of every veterinary practice.

About GlobalVetLink

Over 10,000 veterinary practices use the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform to create and electronically submit compliant, pre-audited health records for companion, production, and equine-focused practices. The latest addition to the GVL product line is The GVL Pet TravelPass, which automates the creation of International and Hawaii pet travel certificates using a sophisticated SmartEngine™ expert system . The platform replaces time-consuming manual research processes and eliminates mistakes that prevent many veterinary practices from offering pet travel documentation services. For more information on GlobalVetLink, visit globalvetlink.com .

Media Inquires: Rebecca Haugland, 515-817-5075, rhaugland@globalvetlink.com

