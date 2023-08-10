Middleware raises $6.5M seed funding to simplify cloud observability

AI-based platform provides superior insight into cloud-native applications and infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Middleware , the disruptive AI-based cloud observability platform provider, today announced that it has raised $6.5 million in seed funding to simplify and supercharge cloud observability. The capital infusion will enable the company to revolutionize how businesses utilize observability stacks in the age of AI.

8VC led the round and was joined by Fin Capital, Vercel CEO and founder Guillermo Rauch and Tokyo Black. Additionally, several notable angel investors and other funds participated including Decent Capital, Begin Capital, Beat Venture and Gokul Rajaram. The funding will enable Middleware to expand its team, develop new features and grow its customer base. The company also plans to build an advanced AI advisor based on generative AI to further improve the cloud observability stack.

"We are excited to have the support of all the investors as we continue to build out our platform and help our customers achieve greater visibility and control over their systems," said Laduram Vishnoi, CEO and founder of Middleware. "Our AI-based approach provides better insight into applications and infrastructure, making it easy for customers to debug issues faster and minimize downtime."

Middleware's cloud observability platform amalgamates data from various sources and leverages machine learning algorithms to identify patterns and anomalies that indicate performance issues and other problems. The platform also can provide recommendations for how to resolve issues and automate the resolution process.

The observability market has changed significantly in recent years with companies seeking faster and more cost-effective debugging. However, the proliferation of microservices and distributed systems has made it more difficult to understand real-time system behavior, which is critical to problem-solving. That's why a growing number of businesses are using automation that monitors distributed architecture and enables deep-dive tracking and real-time observability.

"Generative AI represents a revolutionary technological shift that will completely change the software development, monitoring and maintenance process," said Keenan Rice, founding partner at Tokyo Black. "Middleware's ChatGPT-based AI advisors make precise recommendations, providing additional investigative paths to the problem. It empowers engineers to tackle increasingly intricate problems with ease."

Middleware's ultimate objective is to provide development and operations teams with effortless access to observability data throughout the entire software development lifecycle, reducing mean time to detection (MTTD) and mean time to resolution (MTTR).

The truth about microservices

Businesses are building software using entirely different technology than they did a decade ago, and yet they are still using antiquated solutions created in the distant past. Instead of using monolithic architecture, the general trend has been toward microservices, Kubernetes and distributed architecture for better security, scalability and distributed team flexibility.

According to Gartner, 95% of systems will be cloud-native by 2025. Since cloud-native applications and infrastructure generate much more data than previous technology generations, hosting and scaling that data becomes more challenging.

"Our investment in Middleware reflects our confidence in its ability to deliver innovative cloud observability solutions that help development and operations teams identify and resolve issues quickly," said Bhaskar "BG" Ghosh, partner at 8VC. "Its AI-based approach is a game-changer for the industry, and we are excited to support the company's continued growth and success."

