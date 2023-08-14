Dreams Belong Everywhere: Four Seasons Signature Collection Brings the Perfect Sleep Home

Signature mattresses, sumptuous linens and bedding, plush towels and luxurious robes available to shop online at Four Seasons at Home

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's leading luxury hospitality company, Four Seasons commitment to a perfect night's sleep runs deep. Launching today, the brand's "Dreams Belong Everywhere" retail campaign places a spotlight on the renowned Four Seasons Signature Sleep collection, loved by guests around the world, and accessorized by a curated selection of best-selling products that have been designed to the highest standards for distinguished living. Enter the dreamy world of Four Seasons and shop the collection online at Four Seasons at Home.

Signature Sleep Set (Photography by Zoe Ghertner) (PRNewswire)

"Our signature sleep experience is based on a 60-year legacy of innovation in partnership with sleep experts and feedback from the world's most discerning travellers," says Julie Bourgeois, Senior Vice President, Retail, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Our Dreams Belong Everywhere campaign marries our core competency in sleep products and the sense of belonging guests feel at our inspiring hotel destinations. Australian model and actress, Gemma Ward, joins us as our campaign face, perfectly representing the warmth and sincerity that defines Four Seasons."

A Signature Sleep Experience

The pinnacle of the Signature Sleep Experience is the legendary Four Seasons mattress. Years of development have achieved the ideal balance of comfort with three firmness options to choose from. Supportive pillows, sumptuous duvets, and smooth, sateen linens have also been crafted to complete the collection, extending the iconic Four Seasons sleep experience into the home.

The Sleep Set includes a Four Seasons mattress in either Signature Firm or Plush – for a perfectly customized sleep experience – along with a corresponding sheet set, duvet cover set, duvet insert and pillow.

Sumptuous Bedding, Plush Pillows and Premium Duvets





Choose from a superior blend of down and feathers or non-allergenic plush Pillows to feel perfectly supported and inspire sweet dreams.





Custom-designed to provide both warmth and protection, Four Seasons Duvets are available in a range of premium down and synthetic options for year-round comfort.

A new Slumber Set brings elevated comfort to any home with Four Seasons best-selling sleep essentials, all in one bundle. Complete with hypoallergenic Down & Feather Pillows and the All Seasons Duvet, the Slumber Set ensures maximum comfort and sleep support.

Luxurious Linens

Long Staple Supima cotton



Wrap up for a night of blissful sleep with a 100%cotton Sheet Set finished in a sateen construction. With a focus on thread quality, not just thread count, these high-quality, extra-long threads ensure durability, softness, strength and pilling resistance. Available in a range of alluring colors, the Sheet Set includes one deep-pocketed fitted sheet, one modern hemmed flat sheet and two French closure pillow cases.

Long Staple Supima cotton, the two Euro Shams.



Expertly crafted from the finest 100%cotton, the Duvet Cover Set exudes the effortless comfort and style that is the hallmark of Four Seasons. The range of colors allows perfect pairing with any bedroom setting. The set features one duvet cover, two bordered pillow shams andShams.

Long Staple Supima cotton and available in a range of tranquil colors. The Linen Set includes a Sheet Set of one deep-pocketed Fitted Sheet, one modern hemmed Flat Sheet, and two French closure Pillow Cases, and a Duvet Cover Set that includes one Duvet Cover, two bordered Pillow Shams and two Euro Shams. New to the linens collection, the Linen Set delivers both comfort and style in one inclusive bundle, woven from 100%cotton and available in a range of tranquil colors. The Linen Set includes a Sheet Set of one deep-pocketed Fitted Sheet, one modern hemmed Flat Sheet, and two French closure Pillow Cases, and a Duvet Cover Set that includes one Duvet Cover, two bordered Pillow Shams andShams.

Plush Towel Sets for the Home or Poolside





The ultra-plush six-piece Bath Towel Set is crafted from 100% Combed Low Twist cotton terry and finished with a patterned dobby border. Available in a range of colors, the set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash cloths.





Make every day a spa day with the elegant six-piece Spa Towel Set . Crafted from 100% Combed Low Twist cotton and available in a range of colors, the set features two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash cloths for the ultimate at-home spa experience.

The Pool Towel Set provides the perfect absorbency and comfort to enhance any pool experience. Loomed with the finest Super Combed Cotton, the set is available in a lush white color.

Wrapped in Love with Four Seasons Robes





The classic 100% velour jacquard cotton Bath Robe features a streamlined and tailored fit, double belt-loop and plush waffle weave interior for added comfort and style.





Bring the Four Seasons spa experience home with the Spa Robe , the epitome of luxury with a soft microsuede exterior, plush microfiber terry lining, and refined tonal piping.





The 100% microfiber Children's Robe features a traditional kimono style with a built-in hood and soft lining for added comfort.

With its contemporary hooded design and ultra-soft bamboo cotton interior, the Hooded Robe is perfect for all-day lounging or cozy nights with its mid-length design. Available in a choice of neutral colorways.

Shop Four Seasons at Home Collection here.

Additional images available for download here.

Give the Gift of Four Seasons

With the ability to deliver anywhere in the US and Canada, gift-giving has never been easier. Arriving in a beautiful linen gift box with elegant black grosgrain ribbon, the same quality, and care guests would expect from Four Seasons extends to its gift packaging.

About Four Seasons at Home

Four Seasons hotels are synonymous with quality and comfort. Four Seasons online retail platform Four Seasons at Home extends this unwavering commitment. All Four Seasons products have been purposefully selected and designed to the highest standards: from plush towels to the softest linens, from signature mattresses to destination-inspired candles. Be immersed with Four Seasons at Home in a world of unparalleled luxury.

Share experiences and see how others are creating their own Four Seasons at Home with #ShopFS.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Emily Borgeest

Fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

Sheet Set, Signature White (Talent, Gemma Ward; Photography by Zoe Ghertner) (PRNewswire)

Down and Feather Pillow (Talent, Gemma Ward; Photography by Zoe Ghertner) (PRNewswire)

Bath Towel, Signature White (Talent, Gemma Ward; Photography by Zoe Ghertner) (PRNewswire)

Bath Robe (Talent, Gemma Ward; Photography by Zoe Ghertner) (PRNewswire)

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels Limited