Microsoft and LinkedIn partner with Erik Huberman and Hawke Media to Launch an Innovative Marketing Course

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft and LinkedIn Learning have announced an official partnership with Erik Huberman, CEO and Founder of Hawke Media, to launch novel and innovative marketing courses. In the courses, Erik Huberman will share his expertise in nurturing clients and customers to build long-term loyalty – a concept he has implemented throughout his successful entrepreneurial career.

Erik Huberman was invited to the LinkedIn Learning offices to revamp the brand's marketing course. (PRNewswire)

"Microsoft and LinkedIn Learning have announced an official partnership with Erik Huberman , CEO and Founder of Hawke Media, to launch novel and innovative marketing courses"

Erik Huberman brings the knowledge found in his acclaimed book, The Hawke Method, to LinkedIn Learning for the first time ever. This collaboration provides users with a unique opportunity to learn from one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the industry.

"I am excited to join forces with Microsoft and LinkedIn Learning to bring what I've learned since launching Hawke Media in 2014," said Erik Huberman. "My hope is that this course will help professionals learn how to create meaningful relationships with their customers through thoughtful strategies and tactics."

The new marketing course will cover everything from business growth strategies to customer loyalty tactics that will resonate with organizations and brands of all sizes and revenue models. It will provide users with an in-depth look into how top entrepreneurs manage companies with innovative methods and techniques for success.

LinkedIn Learning is committed to providing users with comprehensive courses on topics such as finance, technology, business strategy, communication skills, product design, and customer service operations – all taught by experts in their fields. With the addition of this new marketing course developed alongside Hawke Media under Erik Huberman's guidance, users can now gain even more insight into how to foster client relationships and create content that drives results.

"I'm thrilled that Erik is sharing his invaluable expertise on how to nurture customers in the LinkedIn Learning library. As digital marketing leaders, Erik and Hawke Media have the real-world experience that our community of learners look for when developing new skills." said Kate Gagnon, Content Manager at LinkedIn Learning, "Through this new online course, Erik's knowledge of marketing strategy will help professionals and brands across the world learn the necessary skills to successfully nurture customers and grow a business. His course is a vital addition to our library of more than 20,000 courses across business, creative, and technical categories."

This announcement marks a significant milestone for both Microsoft & LinkedIn Learning as they continue their mission of providing quality learning experiences tailored specifically for professionals looking to drive success within their businesses or careers.

About Hawke Media

Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is the nation's fastest-growing marketing agency. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke services clients such as Red Bull, Verizon, Crocs, and Barstool Sports.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a business and employment-focused social media platform that works through websites and mobile apps. Primarily used for professional networking and career development, LinkedIn allows jobseekers to post their resumes, and employers to post jobs. Launched in 2003, it is now owned by Microsoft. LinkedIn has over 900 million registered members from across the world.

Press Contact

Alyssa Mosher, Communications Manager

(310) 451-7295, pr@hawkemedia.com

1725 Berkeley St., Santa Monica, CA 90404, USA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawke Media