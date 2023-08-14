USANA continues its industry-leading scientific innovation by announcing three new products at Americas & Europe Convention

USANA continues its industry-leading scientific innovation by announcing three new products at Americas & Europe Convention

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in the health and wellness industry, USANA strives to continuously develop products featuring new, cutting-edge formulations. During its annual Americas & Europe Convention in Salt Lake City, USANA launched three new products.

Barrier Balm (PRNewswire)

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

"Our teams here at USANA have been working hard to create these new products," said Jim Brown, USANA's president and CEO. "We are constantly researching and developing what we provide to our customers. Nutrition is essential to a healthy life and that is why USANA is committed to creating new and ­­­­innovative products."

USANA Celavive Postbiotic Barrier Balm

Barrier Balm is an ultra-hydrating cream that acts like a second skin to replenish and hydrate your skin's moisture barrier. USANA's postbiotic skincare works in harmony with your skin to promote the appearance of a well-balance complexion. Apply morning and night to your entire face and neck to keep your skin barrier hydrated—or use to visibly spot-treat any exceptionally dry skin.

Key Ingredients:

Cupuacu Butter

Lactobacillus Ferment

Olivol Botanical Blend

Borage Oil

Ceramide EOP, NS, NP, AS, AP

24hr Nutrition Pack - Revolve

This new, daily nutrition pack provides broad-spectrum multivitamin and multimineral support with the patented InCelligence Complex. It also includes an AM Energy Optimizer to promote energy and cognitive function, and a PM Sleep Optimizer that primes your body for restful and restorative sleep. All of this is conveniently packaged in individual serving packets.*

Key Ingredients:

AM packet:



Core Nutrition + Antioxidants providing broad-spectrum multivitamin and multimineral support featuring the patented InCelligence Complex

AM Energy Optimizer containing a B vitamin complex, Korean ginseng, and green tea for naturally derived caffeine

MagneCal D formulated with the ideal ratio of calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D

PM packet:

MagneCal D

PM Sleep Optimizer formulated with L-theanine, ashwagandha, melatonin, and GABA

Fizzy Energy Drink – Revolve

This stick pack is ­­a bubbly way to keep you moving throughout the day. As an on-the-go drink, it supports energy, physical performance, cognitive support, and hydration. The Fizzy Energy Drink has 60 mg of caffeine and a light, bubbly citrus-berry flavor.

Key Ingredients:

B Vitamin Complex

Natural Caffeine from Green Tea

Korean Ginseng

L-Taurine

Chromium

"Expanding our portfolio and creating new products is something that USANA strives for each and every day," said Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "Our new nutrition line, Revolve, represents a holistic approach to supporting your body's natural circadian rhythm. And as an addition to our Celavive line, postbiotic skincare works to hydrate your skin barrier."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact: Amy Haran

Executive Vice President of Communications

(801) 954-7641

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

International Headquarters

www.USANA.com

Fizzy Energy Drink & 24hr Nutrition Pack (PRNewswire)

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USANA