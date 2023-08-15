Education Management Solutions LLC Relocates its Corporate Headquarters

New Facility Upgrades Working Environment and Accommodates Future Growth

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leading provider of simulation and competency management solutions for healthcare, announced the relocation of their corporate headquarters to a new state-of-the-art facility in Wayne, PA. The move enables the company to expand its operations and provide improved service to its partners.

(PRNewsfoto/Education Management Solutions) (PRNewswire)

The new office space, located at 1300 Morris Drive, features more than 20,000 square feet of modern office space and multiple collaboration zones to enhance its customer support and cross-team functional needs. The new location includes two fully equipped high-tech simulation rooms, a control room, and training space to host our customers during routine headquarters-based training offerings. Newly designed warehouse and shipping areas allow EMS to streamline its solution deployment operations.

"After a long and thorough search process, we were able to find a new location that represents the perfect fit for both our employees and work culture," said Education Management Solutions CEO Matt Merino. "We believe our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class healthcare simulation solutions for our partners has a direct correlation to providing the best possible work environment for our staff."

In addition to an upgraded office environment, the new EMS office space also features employee amenities such as an on-site café, fitness center, lounge area, game area, and an outdoor walking circuit. The location is closer to Philadelphia International Airport and within walking distance of lodging for added convenience when attending fundamental and advanced training sessions.

Education Management Solutions' new official corporate address is:

1300 Morris Drive

Lower Level

Wayne, PA 19087

About https://www.simulationiq.com/

EMS solutions merge essential information across environments, helping organizations align performance and capabilities between education, training, and active provider care.

Seamlessly connecting and analyzing competency-based performance data for curriculum assessment and student performance tracking, EMS' open architecture removes silos across OEM hardware, simulation training tools, video conferencing, and learning management systems.

Fusing performance observations and measurements across immersive reality, hands-on education, and classroom instruction; EMS provides a comprehensive learning backbone that elevates the discipline of healthcare anytime, anywhere.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Education Management Solutions