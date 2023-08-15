RapDev ranks #330 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US

RapDev ranks #330 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev, a leading DevOps engineering firm, announced it was ranked #330 on the prestigious Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States, putting the company in the top 7% of the organizations that qualified. RapDev was ranked #39 in the NorthEast and #19 in IT Services country-wide. The Inc. 5000 list compiles the fastest-growing private companies based on their revenue growth rate.

RapDev & Inc. 5000 (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2019, RapDev has quickly become a leading DevOps engineering partner to the Fortune 500, particularly as organizations increasingly look to leverage ServiceNow and Datadog as transformative tools for their IT operations. RapDev was recently awarded Datadog's Partner of the Year award for the second consecutive year, and counts some of the country's largest consumer brands and financial institutions as customers of its ServiceNow engineering solutions.

"We're honored to be mentioned alongside some other amazing companies on the Inc. 5000," said RapDev Founder and CEO Tameem Hourani. "Our team is excited to be working with forward thinking CIOs and CTOs who are investing heavily in serving customers better and more efficiently by deploying market-leading tools like ServiceNow and Datadog."

To be eligible for the Inc. 5000 list, companies must meet rigorous criteria, including generating revenue by March 31, 2019, generating a minimum of $100,000 in revenue in 2019, and reaching at least $2 million in revenue in 2022. RapDev's ability to drive industry leading growth on the strength of its engineering expertise has led to its recognition on the list.

RapDev's achievements to date are rooted in its customer-centric approach, deep industry knowledge, and engineering-first mindset.

About RapDev

Founded in 2019, RapDev has become the go-to partner for cloud-native software implementations of ServiceNow and Datadog at Fortune 1000 organizations. With extensive experience accelerating IT operations agendas for leading global corporations, RapDev has proven expertise to guide CIOs and CTOs on their DevOps transformations from beginning to end.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RapDev