RTX awarded U.S. Army contract for additional delivery of electric generators and containers

ROCKFORD, Ill., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), was awarded a $24 million contract for production and delivery of electric generators with containers to the United States Army Anniston Depot in support of the U.S. Army's Abrams M1A2 Main Battle Tank.

As part of the Army's System Enhanced Package version 3 (SEPv3) to improve the M1A2's performance and extend its service life, the Collins' generator delivers 50 percent more onboard power than the vehicle's legacy system in the same space, enhancing the tank's survivability and reliability.

"Across our business, we are leveraging electric power, from commercial aerospace to military platforms, to support the evolving needs of our customers," said Russell Andrey, program manager for Collins Aerospace. "To date, Collins has delivered 800 electric generators, in support of the SEPv3 program, supplying critical power, diagnostics and predictive maintenance support on the ground."

With its increased power, the electric generator helps improve the M1A2's survivability by enabling the addition of advanced systems, such as laser warning receivers and radio jamming capabilities. The company's generator uses advanced magnetics and active load management to deliver 100 percent rated power throughout the M1A2's operating range. In addition, the state-of-the-art system boasts enhanced digital capabilities through its advanced generator control and communications features.

The Collins Aerospace designed generators fit in the same space as the legacy system without requiring major changes to the vehicle or its existing electric systems architecture.

