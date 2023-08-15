Trinity Packaging Supply Named to Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies 2023

For the Eighth Time, Trinity Packaging Supply Makes the List with a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 116%

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Trinity Packaging Supply (Trinity) ranks No. 3966 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth time is a big deal. Only a handful of companies have made this achievement," said Trinity's founder and CEO, Anthony Magaraci. "We have built something that is going to change the world. Between investing in world-class proprietary technology and working hard, we intend on continuing our hyper-growth to become an international brand that changes the packaging industry forever."

This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

Trinity is the premier source of pallets and packaging supplies for companies across North America. Their revolutionary e-commerce catalog offers packaging's largest catalog of packaging, janitorial, and office supplies at low prices with next-day delivery available. Trinity has nearly doubled revenue every two years to become a $100 million business, a four-time Inc. Best Places to Work in America winner, and ranked 89th on Fortune Magazine's list of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023.

Trinity Packaging Supply (Trinity) is the premier source of pallets and packaging supplies for manufacturers, retailers, and logistics companies. Powered by proprietary, first-of-its-kind software, Trinity's revolutionary e-commerce platform offers packaging's largest catalog of 80,000+ custom and stock packaging, janitorial, sanitary, safety, and office supplies at low prices with next-day delivery nationwide. Similar to how Airbnb changed hospitality and Uber changed transportation, Trinity is changing the packaging industry forever.

To learn more about the future of the wholesale packaging industry, visit www.trinity.global

