Financial Wellness Platform, Credit Sesame, Launches All-New Credit Builder Mastercard

Sesame Credit Builder™ is the easy way to build and improve your credit score with your everyday debit purchases, helping to break down barriers for those with limited credit history.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial wellness company Credit Sesame, one of the first platforms to provide consumers free and ongoing access to their full credit information, today announced it has launched the all-new Sesame Credit Builder, a Mastercard debit card designed to help people build their credit.

Credit Sesame launched the all-new Sesame Credit Builder, a Mastercard debit card designed to help people build credit.

Sesame Credit Builder helps improve your credit score by building a positive payment history with everyday debit purchases from your coffee to bill payments for your phone, utilities, subscriptions, and more. Historically, users with positive credit payment history can see an average credit score increase of 35 points. And the new Credit Builder allows everyone to do that easier than ever. Unlike a traditional secured credit card, there is no credit check, no up-front security deposit, and no interest charges. Consumers simply make purchases or pay for bills with their debit card and get the credit they deserve. Enrollment takes minutes, so individuals can start building their credit instantly.

"Finance plays a crucial role in everyone's lives. However, for the nearly two-thirds of US households who are living paycheck-to-paycheck and relying on credit to manage their day-to-day expenses, a good credit history is vital to their financial health," says Adrian Nazari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Credit Sesame. "The new Sesame Credit Builder Mastercard brings inclusion and breaks down the barriers for everyone and specially people with low or limited credit history to build better credit history. We are making it easy for more Americans to get credit for the money they spend and the payments they make."

HOW IT WORKS:

Sign up for Credit Sesame and activate Sesame Cash with Credit Builder to begin spending your way to better credit. After signing up, start using your debit card for everyday purchases or bill payments. It is as simple as that. We will take care of everything behind the scenes for you. We will track your payments and purchases separately. At the end of each month, we settle your account and report the total of all your monthly purchases and payments to all three credit bureaus to help build your payment history and grow your score.

"Creating pathways for financial security and access is core to Mastercard's mission of powering economies and empowering people," said Tim Montgomery, Senior Vice President, Digital Partnerships, North America, Mastercard. "Credit Sesame aims to democratize financial wellness and empower consumers to take charge of their own financial health. Sesame Credit Builder can do just that and help even more consumers improve their credit."

Credit Builder is free, but fees may apply to your Sesame Cash account. To learn more or to sign up for Sesame Credit Builder, please visit CreditSesame.com.

About Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame is a financial wellness platform, leveraging the latest technology, AI and analytics to help consumers achieve better financial health and stability and create better opportunities for themselves and their families. Credit Sesame has helped millions of consumers improve their credit scores, increase their approval odds, lower their cost of credit and save money. Strong credit health leads to better financial health and stability, and with Sesame Cash, Credit Sesame helps accelerate consumers' credit and financial wellness in one place. Credit Sesame is funded by leading institutional and strategic investors. It currently operates in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Credit Sesame, visit www.creditsesame.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

