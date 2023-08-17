Mosquito Joe Shares Tips on How Homeowners Can Protect Their Families and Community

Timed to World Mosquito Day August 20, Leading Pest Control Company Shares Vital Safety Measures

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Mosquito Day approaches August 20, Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is raising awareness about the surge of mosquitoes this season and the potential dangers they bring. The leading outdoor pest control company is dedicated to educating homeowners on the risks of deadly vector-borne diseases like West Nile, Dengue, and Chikungunya associated with these pests and providing essential insights and tips to safeguard families and communities.

Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company (PRNewsfoto/Mosquito Joe) (PRNewswire)

This year, the world has witnessed a surge in the mosquito population, resulting in a rise in vector-borne diseases tied to factors like global warming and changing weather patterns. Texas and Florida had Malaria cases reported for the first time in 20 years. The increase in global temperatures has created a more favorable breeding environment for mosquitoes. To address this concern, Mosquito Joe prioritizes educating homeowners and encouraging them to take precautions against outdoor pests like mosquitoes and their diseases.

Here are some essential ways homeowners can protect themselves and their families from mosquitoes:

Remove Standing Water: Standing water is the biggest incentive for mosquitoes to invade your backyard. Eliminating standing water is extremely important as mosquitoes lay their eggs in still water. Check not only gutters and kiddie pools, but also specific areas like tarps, old tires, pet bowls, and gardening tools. Overgrown trees, brush, weeds, and tall grass can also attract mosquitoes.





Deter Mosquitoes Effectively: While citronella candles may provide short-term relief, any candle's smoke can help repel mosquitoes. Essential oils like lemon eucalyptus oil, when used correctly, can also act as a deterrent. Contrary to popular belief, bug zappers are not highly effective against mosquitoes. Hiring a professional outdoor pest control service that specializes in mosquito control is the safest and most efficient method of eliminating mosquitoes.

"We are committed to our mission of protecting communities from the threats posed by mosquitoes and the deadly diseases they carry," said David Price, Associate Certified Entomologist for Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company. "World Mosquito Day serves as a reminder of the importance of taking action against mosquitoes. In addition to the rise of mosquito pressure, public health officials and entomologists across the country all agree – the tick pressure and the threat of the diseases they spread is growing at an alarming rate. Mosquito Joe's technical expertise provides solutions to solve this problem as well. We believe we can make a significant impact and create a safer environment for you and your loved ones."

Mosquito Joe's certified technicians are well-trained in their Mosquito Joe Pollinator Protection Management Program, which focuses on customer property familiarity, professional application procedures, and the use of suitable products. Their services adhere to state guidelines and emphasize integrated pest management (IPM), education, pollinator protection, and environmental stewardship.

Mosquito Joe is a member of an elite partnership with the EPA, and last year, the brand earned the Silver Tier from the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP) for its outstanding work in promoting public health through responsible outdoor pest control practices. Mosquito Joe was named by Money magazine as one of the six best pest control companies of 2023 as well as the best pest control for mosquitoes by CBS News.

For more information about Mosquito Joe and mosquito preventive measures, visit MosquitoJoe.com.

About Mosquito Joe

Dedicated to making outside fun again by eliminating mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas from customers' yards, Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is a leader in the outdoor pest control industry. The brand was founded in 2010 and has since expanded to more than 400 locations throughout the U.S. Acquired in 2018, Mosquito Joe® is part of Neighborly, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, Neighborly connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Mosquito Joe, visit www.mosquitojoe.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

Media Contact: Ali Molina, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or amolina@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mosquito Joe