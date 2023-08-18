RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB378.1 million ( US$52.1 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2,233.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross margin was 26.1% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 43.8% in the same period of 2022.

U.S. GAAP n et income was RMB204.7 million ( US$28.2 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with U.S. GAAP net income of RMB441.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB86.2 million ( US$11.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB634.7 million in the same period of 2022.

[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

"During the second quarter of 2023, we continued to firmly execute our core strategy amid the challenging market environment," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and CEO of RLX Technology. "Specifically, we remained dedicated to offering compliant, high-quality products while developing new products to meet users' evolving needs. Though the recent resurgence of illegal products has had a lingering impact on our sales, we believe the impact will be temporary rather than a major trend that could derail our recovery trajectory. As a trusted e-vapor brand for adult smokers, we remain confident that, supported by regulatory oversight, our premium products will continue to win users' trust and gradually supplant inferior and harmful illegal products. Moving forward, we will continue prioritizing product innovation, harm reduction, and quality control initiatives while further enhancing our product portfolio as we strive to create sustainable value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, commented, "In light of the external challenges, especially the disruptions from illegal products, we deepened our focus on efficiency and profitability improvement during the second quarter. Thanks to our supply chain optimizations and product design enhancements, our topline improved sequentially to RMB378.1 million, and our gross margin rebounded by 1.9 percentage points from the first quarter of 2023. We also strengthened cost control, which helped significantly narrow our non-GAAP operating loss. Notably, our operating cash flow turned positive for the first time since the new regulations were enacted. We believe our strong cash position will continue to support us in navigating the evolving markets, and we will pursue further gains in cost optimization and efficiency improvement to accelerate the pace of recovery."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB378.1 million (US$52.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2,233.9 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the discontinuation of our older products and the negative impact of illegal products in the market after regulators' special action ended in April, which disrupted users' adoption of our new products that comply with national standards.

Gross profit was RMB98.5 million (US$13.6 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB977.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross margin was 26.1% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 43.8% in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the imposition of a 36% excise tax which came into effect on November 1, 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB47.2 million (US$6.5 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB530.9 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the change in share-based compensation expenses, which were positive RMB118.5 million (US$16.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB193.2 million in the same period of 2022. The change in share-based compensation expenses consisted of (i) positive RMB15.3 million (US$2.1 million) recognized in selling expenses, (ii) positive RMB90.9 million (US$12.5 million) recognized in general and administrative expenses, and (iii) positive RMB12.2 million (US$1.7 million) recognized in research and development expenses. The change in share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees affected by the fluctuations of the Company's share price.

Selling expenses were RMB45.2 million (US$6.2 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB122.6 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses were positive RMB41.4 million (US$5.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB290.7 million in the same period of 2022, mainly driven by the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB43.3 million (US$6.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB117.6 million in the same period of 2022, mainly driven by the decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Income from operations was RMB51.4 million (US$7.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB446.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Income tax expense was RMB51.5 million (US$7.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB204.3 million in the same period of 2022.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB204.7 million (US$28.2 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB441.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB86.2 million (US$11.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB634.7 million in the same period of 2022.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.154 (US$0.021) and RMB0.150 (US$0.021) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.348 and RMB0.347, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.064 (US$0.009) and RMB0.062 (US$0.009), respectively, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.494 and RMB0.492, respectively, in the same period of 2022.

[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB15,786.6 million (US$2,177.1 million), compared with RMB15,369.2 million as of March 31, 2023. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB41.3 million (US$5.7 million).

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities, and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2023, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward- looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies, laws and regulations relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, June 30, June 30,

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,268,512 1,761,694 242,949 Restricted cash 20,574 15,750 2,172 Short-term bank deposits, net 7,084,879 5,221,295 720,049 Receivables from online payment platforms 3,000 4,948 682 Short-term investments 2,434,864 2,210,005 304,774 Accounts and notes receivable, net 51,381 87,412 12,055 Inventories 130,901 90,178 12,436 Amounts due from related parties 5,112 38,352 5,289 Prepayments and other current assets, net 198,932 397,337 54,795 Total current assets 11,198,155 9,826,971 1,355,201 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 87,871 78,755 10,861 Intangible assets, net 7,552 6,977 962 Long-term investments, net 8,000 8,000 1,103 Deferred tax assets, net 63,894 63,894 8,812 Right-of-use assets, net 75,008 79,710 10,993 Long-term bank deposits, net 1,515,428 2,306,679 318,106 Long-term investment securities, net 3,409,458 4,271,197 589,025 Other non-current assets, net 13,458 8,029 1,107 Total non-current assets 5,180,669 6,823,241 940,969 Total assets 16,378,824 16,650,212 2,296,170







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 269,346 132,193 18,230 Contract liabilities 75,226 94,531 13,036 Salary and welfare benefits payable 127,749 94,050 12,970 Taxes payable 109,676 82,290 11,348 Amounts due to related parties 423 - - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 161,455 120,058 16,557 Lease liabilities - current portion 45,955 49,286 6,797 Total current liabilities 789,830 572,408 78,938









Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 8,653 8,653 1,193 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 39,968 38,878 5,361 Total non-current liabilities 48,621 47,531 6,554 Total liabilities 838,451 619,939 85,492







Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 15,569,060 16,056,370 2,214,279 Noncontrolling interests (28,687) (26,097) (3,601) Total shareholders' equity 15,540,373 16,030,273 2,210,678







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 16,378,824 16,650,212 2,296,170











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



















For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2022 2023 2023 2023

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Net revenues 2,233,893 188,877 378,123 52,146

3,948,343 567,000 78,193 Cost of revenues (1,256,010) (78,693) (171,733) (23,683)

(2,313,457) (250,426) (34,535) Excise tax on products - (64,458) (107,853) (14,874)

- (172,311) (23,763) Gross profit 977,883 45,726 98,537 13,589

1,634,886 144,263 19,895

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses (122,634) (85,761) (45,226) (6,237)

(198,581) (130,987) (18,064) General and administrative expenses (290,745) (256,504) 41,368 5,705

(224,350) (215,136) (29,669) Research and development expenses (117,567) (76,682) (43,317) (5,974)

(141,574) (119,999) (16,549) Total operating expenses (530,946) (418,947) (47,175) (6,506)

(564,505) (466,122) (64,282)

















Income/(loss) from operations 446,937 (373,221) 51,362 7,083

1,070,381 (321,859) (44,387)

















Other income:















Interest income, net 42,724 148,803 162,888 22,463

69,875 311,691 42,984 Investment income 40,631 21,385 20,588 2,839

72,870 41,973 5,788 Others, net 115,586 129,157 21,380 2,948

232,443 150,537 20,760 Income/(loss) before income tax 645,878 (73,876) 256,218 35,333

1,445,569 182,342 25,145 Income tax (expense)/benefit (204,316) 17,571 (51,502) (7,102)

(316,952) (33,931) (4,679) Net income/(loss) 441,562 (56,305) 204,716 28,231

1,128,617 148,411 20,466 Less: net (loss)/income attributable to

noncontrolling interests (19,499) 661 1,929 266

(37,725) 2,590 357 Net income/(loss) attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. 461,061 (56,966) 202,787 27,965

1,166,342 145,821 20,109 Other comprehensive loss:















Foreign currency translation adjustments 580,438 (148,096) 563,078 77,652

534,614 414,982 57,229 Unrealized income on long-term investment securities - 2,873 5,539 764

- 8,412 1,160 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 580,438 (145,223) 568,617 78,416

534,614 423,394 58,389 Total comprehensive income/(loss) 1,022,000 (201,528) 773,333 106,647

1,663,231 571,805 78,855 Less: total comprehensive (loss)/income

attributable to noncontrolling interests (19,499) 661 1,929 266

(37,725) 2,590 357 Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable

to RLX Technology Inc. 1,041,499 (202,189) 771,404 106,381

1,700,956 569,215 78,498

















Net income/(loss) per ordinary share/ADS















Basic 0.348 (0.043) 0.154 0.021

0.877 0.111 0.015 Diluted 0.347 (0.043) 0.150 0.021

0.867 0.108 0.015

















Weighted average number of ordinary

shares/ADSs















Basic 1,323,877,777 1,316,798,713 1,318,628,588 1,318,628,588

1,329,964,500 1,317,718,705 1,317,718,705 Diluted 1,330,060,097 1,316,798,713 1,353,296,802 1,353,296,802

1,345,014,312 1,348,021,483 1,348,021,483

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)











For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2022 2023 2023 2023

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net income/(loss) 441,562 (56,305) 204,716 28,231

1,128,617 148,411 20,466 Add: share-based compensation expenses















Selling expenses 17,896 23,955 (15,338) (2,115)

(24,043) 8,617 1,188 General and administrative expenses 151,069 201,343 (90,923) (12,539)

(79,018) 110,420 15,228 Research and development expenses 24,213 14,654 (12,229) (1,686)

(28,998) 2,425 334 Non-GAAP net income 634,740 183,647 86,226 11,891

996,558 269,873 37,216

















Net income/(loss) attributable to RLX Technology

Inc. 461,061 (56,966) 202,787 27,965

1,166,342 145,821 20,109 Add: share-based compensation expenses 193,178 239,952 (118,490) (16,340)

(132,059) 121,462 16,750 Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX

Technology Inc. 654,239 182,986 84,297 11,625

1,034,283 267,283 36,859

















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS















- Basic 0.494 0.139 0.064 0.009

0.778 0.203 0.028 - Diluted 0.492 0.136 0.062 0.009

0.769 0.198 0.027 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares/ADSs















- Basic 1,323,877,777 1,316,798,713 1,318,628,588 1,318,628,588

1,329,964,500 1,317,718,705 1,317,718,705 - Diluted 1,330,060,097 1,345,828,279 1,353,296,802 1,353,296,802

1,345,014,312 1,348,021,483 1,348,021,483

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands)























For the three months ended

For the six months ended



June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30, June 30,



2022 2023 2023 2023

2022 2023 2023



RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating

activities 1,444,388 (230,686) 41,339 5,701

1,752,557 (189,347) (26,112)

Net cash (used in)/generated from investing

activities (4,145,885) 381,954 431,683 59,532

(5,096,649) 813,637 112,206

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing

activities (145,189) 4,346 (199,080) (27,454)

(306,801) (194,734) (26,855)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash 171,597 10,409 48,393 6,673

151,041 58,802 8,109

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash (2,675,089) 166,023 322,335 44,452

(3,499,852) 488,358 67,348

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the beginning of the period 4,384,704 1,289,086 1,455,109 200,669

5,209,467 1,289,086 177,773

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the end of the period 1,709,615 1,455,109 1,777,444 245,121

1,709,615 1,777,444 245,121



