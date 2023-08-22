Premier Truck Rental Expands Sales Team with 4 New Team Members

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a leading customized truck and trailer rental company, is thrilled to announce the addition of 4 talented sales professionals to the organization.

Over the last 9 years, PTR has experienced remarkable growth. Expanding the sales team comes as a strategic move to meet the increasing demand for customized work trucks across the nation. PTR's 4 new sales team members each bring a unique skillset and industry expertise that will enhance our organization.

Joining the team are Kate Lakin, Sunshine States Territory Manager, Lee Ray III, Texico Territory Manager, Chris Keys, Gulf States Territory Manager, and Pyay Thu, West and North Central Inside Sales Representative.

Kate Lakin, PTR's Sunshine States Territory Manager, will be responsible for serving customers in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama. Lakin brings 15 years of sales experience to the PTR sales team, working in various sales roles in the automotive and manufacturing sectors. Lakin is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lee Ray III, PTR's Texico Territory Manager, will be focusing on growing the New Mexico and West Texas markets. Ray brings 11 years of sales experience, focusing on sales, business development and strategy. Ray is based in Waco, Texas.

Chris Keys, PTR's Gulf States Territory Manager, will be taking care of customers in Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Keys brings over 8 years of heavy equipment sales experience to the PTR team being based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Pyay Thu, PTR's West and North Central Inside Sales Representative, will be growing PTR's footprint in Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and California. Prior to joining PTR, Thu worked in automotive sales for 5 years. He is based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana in PTR's headquarters.

"We are excited to welcome Kate Lakin, Lee Ray III, Chris Keys and Pyay Thu to the PTR team," said Brandie Cotton, PTR's VP of Sales. "Each of these team members have substantial experience in customer service and sales. Between their dedication to quality and desire to provide solutions, we are confident that their contributions will play a pivotal role in our continued success as a company."

PTR remains committed to providing top-notch custom work truck solutions that exceed our customers' expectations. With the addition of these 4 new team members, the company is positioned to drive growth and deliver exceptional results.

Lakin, Keys, Ray, and Thu will all be attending the Utility Expo in September. To meet them in-person, visit PTR's booth at the show (#E1521).

About Premier Truck Rental

Our job at Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is to give you the type of rental equipment you need, whenever you need it, and to make the rental process as easy and seamless as possible. Being selected as one of NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets in America, we work with you on making sure that you have the best units for your job and industry, providing you with truck, trailer, and equipment rentals that can be upfit specifically for the demands and requirements of your projects. We are family-owned and operated with over 35 years of equipment rental experience. Serving all 50 states, PTR has the exact units for you to add to your fleet to kickstart your next construction project.

For more information about PTR and its participation in the 2023 Utility Expo, please visit https://eventsptr.com/.

