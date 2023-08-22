Spin Master Delivers The Magic with Four Toys Named to Walmart's 2023 Top Toys List

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading children's entertainment company, is delivering the magic this holiday season with four toys being named to Walmart's highly-anticipated 2023 Top Toys List. The list includes Spin Master's Bitzee™, an interactive digital pet that you can really touch; the Gabby's Dollhouse® Gabby Cat Friend Ship™ playset, expanding the ecosystem of toys inspired by the imaginative world from DreamWorks Animation's hit series; the hilarious Monkey See, Monkey Poo™ kids boardgame and the Skye 12" premium plush that celebrates the heroine of the upcoming PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ feature film.

Walmart's 2023 Top Toys List celebrates this year's most-wanted toys for kids (and kids at heart!) of all ages, making it affordable, easy and fun to shop and spread cheer all season long.

"Every year we look forward to finding innovative ways to deliver magical play experiences, and we are honored to have these four toys on Walmart's Top Toy List, which are sure to be at the top of children's wish lists this season," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "Spin Master's 2023 toy portfolio reaffirms our reputation of continuous innovation, coupled with incredible quality and play value that extends beyond the holiday season."

Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet

Bitzee, the digital pet you can really touch. Housed inside a purple pod, once opened kids can interact with their Bitzee through an innovative full-color display. With 15 pets to collect in each pod, kids are encouraged to take care of, play with, and raise their Bitzee from baby to adult, and finally to a Super Bitzee which unlocks a unique character outfit and game. (Ages 5+, $29.99 USD , Walmart.com) Introducing, the digital pet you can really touch. Housed inside a purple pod, once opened kids can interact with theirthrough an innovative full-color display. With 15 pets to collect in each pod, kids are encouraged to take care of, play with, and raise theirfrom baby to adult, and finally to a Superwhich unlocks a unique character outfit and game. (Ages 5+,

Gabby's Dollhouse Gabby Cat Friend Ship Playset

Gabby's Dollhouse ecosystem. Join Gabby Girl (with two outfit options) and Captain Mercat on the upper deck, complete with color changing pool and diving board. Explore below deck, which transforms from day to night with a light up disco ball/chandelier, dance floor, and photobooth. (Ages 3+, $55.00 USD , Walmart.com) As featured in DreamWorks Animation's hit series, this all-new playset experience expands theecosystem. Join Gabby Girl (with two outfit options) and Captain Mercat on the upper deck, complete with color changing pool and diving board. Explore below deck, which transforms from day to night with a light up disco ball/chandelier, dance floor, and photobooth. (Ages 3+,

Monkey See Monkey Poo

Monkey See Monkey Poo, a hilarious board game of tree-climbing, poo-flinging, banana-hungry monkeys. Use the special banana-scented monkey poo and monkey flingers to collect bananas from the tree then climb up the vine. The first monkey to the top wins! (Ages 4+, $21.99 USD , Walmart.com) Everything is sure to be bananas with, a hilarious board game of tree-climbing, poo-flinging, banana-hungry monkeys. Use the special banana-scented monkey poo and monkey flingers to collect bananas from the tree then climb up the vine. The first monkey to the top wins! (Ages 4+,

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Skye 12" Premium Plush

$19.97 USD , Walmart.com) The skies are the limit with the Skye plush, measuring 12-inches tall and designed with genuine movie styling, super soft fur, and fine embroidered features. Dressed in her genuine pink Mighty Pups™ team uniform, Skye looks just like she does on the big screen and is a must-have for fans and collectors of PAW Patrol® toys! (Ages 3+,

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 26 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

