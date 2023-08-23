FIBA joins forces with Venly to launch Basketball World Cup digital collectibles

MIES, Switzerland, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBA and Blockchain technology provider Venly are giving fans the opportunity to celebrate their love of basketball by purchasing the first-ever FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 digital NFT collectibles.

The digital NFT collectibles include:

Fan's Frenzy: The most accessible digital collectible, serving as a digital keepsake of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

National Pride: With 32 unique designs, these digital collectibles embody the heart and soul of the respective national teams who are stepping out into the competition.



Ultimate Courtside: Limited to just 1,500 pieces, this tier offers fans a glimpse of basketball history.

Golden Glory : A one-of-a-kind digital collectible design, this is a unique airdrop to holders of the "National Pride" digital collectible from the victorious country.



Tim Dierckxsens, CEO and Co-Founder of Venly, commented: "This collaboration represents an exciting convergence of sports and cutting-edge technology, aligning seamlessly with our mission to empower brands and platforms through Blockchain. By creating a unique space for fans to celebrate their shared passion for basketball, we're not only making Blockchain accessible but also changing how fans engage with the sport. This underscores our commitment to unity, innovation, and the boundless potential of blockchain technology, and we are very grateful to Outro Consulting for helping to create this opportunity."



Frank Leenders , FIBA Media and Marketing Services Director General, added: "We are very pleased to be able to work alongside Venly to offer fans these digital collectibles. Having these collectible digital assets emphasizes how FIBA is embracing innovation and technology. Not only will they bring opportunities for fans globally to access new products, but will also help further grow the interest around the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which tips off on August 25 ."

The collectibles can be purchased on the FIBA Basketball World Cup NFT Shopify store. They are minted on Polygon, and buyers can claim utility through a token-gated platform.

About FIBA



FIBA - the world governing body for basketball, is an independent association formed by 212 National Basketball Federations throughout the world. It is recognized as the sole competent authority in basketball by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

About Venly

Venly is a blockchain technology provider creating tools and products to help companies benefit from blockchain technology. They provide a complete technology stack to bring brands, apps, games and platforms into Web3.

