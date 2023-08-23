The Kroger Co. Foundation Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of Kroger Associates

Program has granted more than $4.8 million in scholarship funds

CINCINNATI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Foundation ("Foundation") today announced the Kroger Scholars for the 2023-2024 academic year, awarding $300,000 to 120 students. All scholars are the children of Kroger associates and receive $2,500 toward any accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational program. Launched in 2008, the Kroger Scholars Program has awarded more than $4.8 million in scholarship funds.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

"This opportunity means the world to me. For the past fifteen years, my dad has been a part of the Kroger Family, and I had the honor of joining it two years ago," said Olivia Giovanoni, a Kroger Scholar pursuing a degree in hospitality at Purdue University Fort Wayne. "I'm so grateful for this scholarship and being a part of the Kroger Family."

The 2023-2024 Kroger Scholars will be represented at more than 90 institutions across the nation. Students were selected based on a broad range of criteria, including volunteering, civic service, extra-curricular activities, academic performance and work experience.

"The contributions and dedication of our associates make us proud every day, and we take even greater joy in celebrating their personal accomplishments," said Patty Leesemann, Head of Philanthropy at Kroger. "It is our honor to be part of this special moment and help ease the financial burden for students and our associates. Congratulations to our 2023 Kroger Scholars."

A company-wide program presented by The Kroger Co. Foundation, Kroger Scholars is open to children (biological, adopted and stepchildren) of associates in the Kroger Family of Companies who have two years of service and have worked at least 1,000 hours per year. To learn more about The Kroger Co. Foundation, visit here.

Kroger also offers a tuition reimbursement program for its associates, contributing up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates. Kroger encourages lifelong learning for all, enabling everything from GEDs to Ph.D. degrees. Learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.