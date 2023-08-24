ARIXA CAPITAL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURE WITH OAKTREE

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC ("Arixa Capital" or "Arixa") today announced the launch of a $100M strategic joint venture, with the ability to upsize in the future, with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree") to originate senior secured loans backed by residential and commercial real estate.

Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and investment manager, operating throughout the Western United States. The firm has established a successful track record of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for accredited and institutional investors by providing bridge, value-add, and construction loans for single family and multifamily real estate projects.

"Arixa is known for its long-term relationships, built over the course of originating more than $3.5 billion in real estate loans," said Seth Davis, Managing Director of Arixa Capital. "With the support of Oaktree, a premier global investment manager, we will expand Arixa's capacity to meet the needs of professional real estate investors and developers who continue to generate attractive investment opportunities and require reliable access to capital for their success."

"As an experienced capital provider in this space, we are thrilled to partner with Arixa Capital and support the expansion of its vertically integrated lending program," said Jason Keller, Managing Director and Assistant Portfolio Manager of Oaktree's Real Estate Group. "We are impressed with both Arixa's historical track record of loan performance and the strategic planning that is driving the company's future growth."

The joint venture is designed to provide bridge, renovation, and construction loans across residential and small balance commercial real estate projects. The partnership will focus on urban infill markets, targeting opportunities in California, Arizona, and other Western U.S. markets.

"We are excited to partner with Oaktree and owe this opportunity to the talented real estate investors and developers who partner with us, year after year," said Greg Hebner, Managing Director of Arixa Capital. "As an independent lender, we have a personal stake in the success of our borrowers. In partnering with them over the past 13+ years, we know what it takes to build their vision: quick decisions, customized solutions, and exceptional service. This new joint venture provides us with significant additional capacity to continue supporting our clients' financing needs."

About Arixa Capital

Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and investment manager. Founded in 2006, we specialize in providing bridge, renovation, and construction loans to professional real estate investors and developers throughout the Western United States. Arixa strives to deliver exceptional client service through its vertically integrated platform and has developed long-term relationships with a substantial base of repeat borrowers over the course of originating more than $3.5 billion in loans since the firm's inception.

When our borrowers succeed, so do our investors. Arixa's investment philosophy is focused on working with experienced borrowers who have a history of adding significant value to real estate projects, while building a healthy margin of safety on every loan we make to help preserve investors' principal. We measure our success by the consistency of our track record and our ability to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for accredited and institutional investors.

Arixa is led by an accomplished management team averaging 25+ years of relevant real estate lending and investment experience. As an employee-owned firm, we have a personal stake in the success of our borrowers and investors. This partnership has fueled Arixa's growth as one of the fastest growing private companies in both the Inc. 5000 and the Los Angeles Business Journal rankings. 1

For additional information, please visit Arixa's website at https://www.arixacapital.com/.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $179 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Oaktree has over 1,100 employees and offices in 20 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at https://www.oaktreecapital.com/.

In 2019, Brookfield Asset Management acquired a majority interest in Oaktree. Together, Brookfield and Oaktree provide investors with one of the most comprehensive offerings of alternative investment products available today. While partnering to leverage one another's strengths, Oaktree operates as an independent business within the Brookfield family, with its own product offerings and investment, marketing, and support teams. To learn more about Brookfield, please visit http://www.brookfield.com.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact Steve Pavlov, Vice President of Marketing, at marketing@arixacapital.com.

1Arixa provided Inc. de minimis compensation to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. To be eligible, companies must have been privately held, operating for profit, independent, and with revenue of $2,000,000+ in 2022. No payment was made to be considered for the Los Angeles Business Journal's rankings of L.A.'s 100 fastest growing companies. To be eligible, companies must have been privately held company, headquartered in Los Angeles, and in business for a minimum of three years.

