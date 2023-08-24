Storyblok achieves record growth in the US as businesses race to build better digital experiences

Storyblok achieves record growth in the US as businesses race to build better digital experiences

The company will launch a US entity next year to support customers including DIRECTV, Crunchyroll, Red Ventures, DW Drums, AppFolio, and BlackLine Systems

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok , the content management system (CMS) category leader that empowers both developers and marketing teams to create better content experiences across all digital channels, today announced that the US is its fastest growing market worldwide.



Storyblok will launch a US entity in January 2024 to continue supporting the explosive growth in the market. The company will also create a dedicated UK entity to establish its local presence later in 2024. Even as Storyblok continues to expand internationally, it will remain a fully remote company: all 230+ employees work across 45+ countries.

" Our research shows that 75% of US businesses report improved KPIs, revenue growth, and productivity since switching to a composable, headless CMS. Even with those high satisfaction numbers, only 22% of US businesses are using a headless CMS for their content operations. The opportunity in this market is massive, and our success so far gives us a lot to build on as we help companies create better digital experiences," said Julia Doria, US Sales Director at Storyblok.

US-based businesses across a wide range of industries use Storyblok to modernize their content operations, including DIRECTV, Crunchyroll, Red Ventures, DW Drums, AppFolio, and BlackLine Systems. Storyblok's partner ecosystem also includes US tech companies like Netlify and BigCommerce, and agencies such as Americaneagle.com, CI&T, and Royal Cyber.





"Storyblok provides SDKs for most modern frameworks, along with excellent developer community support, making it easy to begin using in your projects. Their component-based CMS makes it easy to build flexible content pages, but also provides a solid foundation for designing reusable components, both of which enable us to build new pages quickly and with ease," said a publicly traded US Financial Services company.

"Despite a difficult economic environment, our rapid growth in the US proves that businesses realize an investment in composable content management actually saves money. A Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting revealed that Storyblok provided a 582% ROI over a three-year period and paid for itself in less than six months. Results like that will continue to fuel our growth in the US and internationally," said Dominik Angerer, Co-Founder and CEO of Storyblok.

Resources

https://www.storyblok.com Learn more about Storyblok:

https://www.storyblok.com/case-studies See case studies:

https://www.storyblok.com/press View Storyblok's press kit:

About Storyblok

Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader, empowers both developers and marketing teams to create better content experiences across any digital channel.

Storyblok's headless CMS architecture enables developers to build anything, publish everywhere, and integrate with any service or technology.

Marketing teams can create and scale content experiences independently using a visual editing interface, collaborative tools, and custom publishing workflows. Additionally, businesses can improve digital experiences everywhere with best-in-class performance, personalization, and optimized, omnichannel storytelling.

Leading brands such as Adidas, T-Mobile, Oatly, Deliveroo, and 160,000+ other developers and marketers use Storyblok to create better content experiences that are faster, more secure, and built to scale.

See why Storyblok was named the #1 CMS by G2 at www.storyblok.com and follow Storyblok on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Press Contact

Brandon Watts

Senior PR Team Manager

brandon.watts@storyblok.com

404-202-3476

View original content:

SOURCE Storyblok