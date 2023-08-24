Tina Wells Reimagines Fashion Travel with the Launch of Trendy, Work-Life Luggage and Travel Accessories Brand

Tina Wells has launched WNDR LN - a luggage and travel accessories brand for travelers that blends fashion and functionality.

Business Strategist, Serial Entrepreneur, Author, and the Founder of RLVNT Media, Tina Wells, is making headlines again with the launch of a new travel fashion brand WNDR LN, for women looking to elevate their travel accessories.

WNDR LN Travel in Style (PRNewswire)

Recognized by Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People in Business and Essence's 40 Under 40, Wells is passionate about infusing elevation in all that she does. As a seasoned traveler, who racks up over 100,000 miles per year, she began to recognize the need for inclusivity in the travel industry. It was then that she embarked on a mission to create a travel accessories brand that was fashionable, functional, and inclusive.

She said: "The more I traveled, the more I realized that travel needs innovation. I started building WNDR LN two years ago by tapping into my marketing skills. I started asking questions. What products did I love? What was missing from my travel wardrobe? What did I want to create? And how could I make it inclusive?"

WNDR LN (Wander Lane) is the result of all those questions. The brand offers a range of stylish and functional products that blends style, functionality, and the concept of work-life harmony. The WNDR LN collection includes a carry-on suitcase, an overnighter packing cubes, magnetic, silicon cosmetic bottles, and more. Far from the average travel fashion brand, the WNDR LN collection features fun and exciting designs and patterns that evoke joy and elevate the travel experience. The pieces in the collection are designed to reflect personal style and enable women travelers to transition between work and leisure seamlessly.

Over the years, I've worked to launch many brands, but I never thought I'd create my own, said Wells. "I created WNDR LN to equip and inspire travelers with the tools they need to travel, have the right adventures, and create the big life they want."

WNDR LN travel accessories are fashionable, functional, and affordable. At under $150, this collection embodies inclusivity. To mark the inaugural collection, the company has partnered with Evita Robinson, Founder of Nomadness Travel Tribe, as their brand ambassador. Evita is the embodiment of the push for diversity in travel having organized dozens of trips through Nomadness, taking diverse travelers all over the world.

Wells is excited about the partnership. Explaining the motivation for appointing Evita as the company's brand ambassador, she said : "Evita is the leading voice in the conversation around diversifying the travel industry and I could think of a better person to partner with on this launch. Moreover, the Mykonos Blue in our Tribal pattern is a nod to the Nomadness Travel Tribe."

The WNDR LN collection is available in over 1800 stores this fall and on the brand's website. For further information or to shop the collection, visit: Wndrln.com .

