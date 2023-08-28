MDA TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that management is participating in the following investor conferences in September 2023:

Jefferies Industrials Conference

Date: September 6, 2023

Venue: New York Marriott Marquis, New York

Format: Fireside chat beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET & one-on-one meetings with investors

RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Date: September 12, 2023

Venue: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, Las Vegas

Format: Fireside chat beginning at 4:10 p.m. PT & one-on-one meetings with investors

Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference

Date: September 13, 2023

Venue: Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, Dana Point, California

Format: One-on-one meetings with investors

Meetings with management can be arranged by contacting your respective representative at the sponsoring firms or Shereen Zahawi at shereen.zahawi@mda.space.

ABOUT MDA

