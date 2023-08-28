Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts Collaborates with IMG and Fashion House Proenza Schouler for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Iconic hotel brand brings high-end fashion and luxury hospitality to the forefront of NYFW experience

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts , a global leader and innovator in the luxury sphere, known for its world-class service and unforgettable experiences, today announced a first-time sponsorship with IMG for New York Fashion Week: The Shows, Sept. 9-13. In addition to participating in a curated NYFW: The Talks produced by IMG, renowned fashion house Proenza Schouler, founded by designer duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, will present a look inspired by the Waldorf Astoria woman further positioning the award-winning hospitality brand at the forefront of innovation and at the crux of culture and fashion.

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler (PRNewswire)

A highlight of the NYFW experience, each season IMG produces NYFW: The Talks, a thoughtfully-curated series of intimate chats and panel discussions featuring renowned fashion designers and industry leaders. This year's attendees can take part in a salon-style talk titled "From Destinations to Design: Travel's Influence on Fashion" featuring panelists Dino Michael, senior vice president and global head, Hilton Luxury Brands, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, and moderator Jacqui Gifford. NYFW: The Talks will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. at Spring Studios.

VIP guests of NYFW 2023 can also enjoy visiting the Waldorf Astoria branded lounge throughout the week at Spring Studios for an elevated beverage experience, offering signature cocktails featured at Peacock Alley, a hallmark at Waldorf Astoria properties across the globe, and light canapés, with seating and decor reflective of the brand's signature refined aesthetic.

To round out the collaboration, Proenza Schouler will present a look inspired by the Waldorf Astoria woman in the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. Additionally, the designers will design a limited-edition throw blanket exclusively for NYFW: The Shows VIP guests. As Proenza Schouler's first luxury hotel brand partnership, the collaboration will showcase a fusion of high fashion with the luxury hotel brand's refined, sophisticated style.

"As Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts embarks on this exciting partnership with IMG for NYFW 2023, I'm confident we will contribute to the larger conversation surrounding the worlds of fashion and hospitality in a truly remarkable and meaningful way," said Dino Michael, senior vice president and global head, Hilton Luxury Brands. "I personally can't wait to see how Proenza Schouler interprets Waldorf Astoria's timeless elegance on the runway, and I'm equally excited to take part in the NYFW: The Talks to further showcase how Waldorf Astoria is a global pillar of culture and sophistication."

This collaboration marks a milestone for both Waldorf Astoria and Proenza Schouler, as they merge their expertise and creativity to create a one-of-a-kind experience for fashion and travel enthusiasts alike, all while weaving together their shared values of elegance, authenticity, and inclusion.

"Waldorf Astoria is an iconic brand and symbol of luxury, and we were thrilled to create this partnership between Waldorf Astoria and Proenza Schouler this season," said Kim Fasting Berg, EVP of Marketing, WME Fashion. "The worlds of travel, hospitality and fashion are inextricably linked, and we couldn't think of a better foray into fashion than NYFW: The Shows.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts on this special collaborative project that brings together our shared sensibilities and our mutual commitment to luxury while exploring Waldorf Astoria's iconic heritage through the prism of our very own Proenza Schouler language," said Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler.

With the combined creativity, expertise, and vision of Waldorf Astoria, IMG, and Proenza Schouler, NYFW 2023 is set to be an unforgettable event that pushes boundaries and sets new standards for luxury and style. The array of exclusive experiences promises to be a celebration of artistry, sophistication and the vibrant spirit of those who love fashion.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,300 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 165 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary expertise in landmark destinations around the world. Inspired by their timeless environments and sincerely elegant service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, iconic Peacock Alley, refined art collections and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand's world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria , and follow the brand on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training, and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

About Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler is a New York based womenswear and accessories brand founded in 2002 by designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The duo met while studying at Parsons School of Design, eventually collaborating on their senior thesis which became their first collection as Proenza Schouler. Named after the designers' mothers' maiden names, the collection was bought in its entirety by Barneys New York. Proenza Schouler makes luxury fashion for the intelligent, adult, urban woman of today. Their collections are generally defined by Jack and Lazaro's use of fine, luxury materials, consistently infused with a marked sense of effortlessness and ease. Proenza Schouler has played an important role in reinvigorating American fashion. The brand won the inaugural CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Award, and has won five CFDA Awards, including Accessory Designer of the Year and Womenswear Designer of the Year. Proenza Schouler has a flagship boutique located at 121 Greene Street in New York and is sold in over 350 doors worldwide.

Photo courtesy of IMG. Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images (PRNewswire)

