Introducing Dottid AI: The Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Assistant for Enhanced Commercial Real Estate Operations

Dottid AI is designed to boost data accuracy and enhance workflow capabilities for commercial real estate companies; by harnessing Dottid users' individualized portfolio data, it will increase efficiencies in workflow and expand access to accurate portfolio information

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dottid , the leading proptech company revolutionizing the commercial real estate (CRE) industry for asset managers and their teams, today announced their newest feature: Dottid AI. This release marks the initial stride towards empowering asset management teams with a suite of AI features within Dottid.

This initial version of Dottid AI is designed to seamlessly integrate into the daily operations of CRE teams. By utilizing the individualized portfolio data of Dottid users, it expedites CRE workflows and quickly retrieves real-time portfolio information, all through an intuitive chat interface powered by AI. This allows CRE teams to rapidly make well-informed decisions, enhance their team performance, and ensure data accuracy in a way that fits naturally into their existing workflow.

"Dottid AI is the continuation of our thesis that great technology is the foundation of strong asset performance and we are excited for our customers to begin utilizing this functionality," said Kyle Waldrep, Founder & CEO at Dottid. "Asset operations is more critical than ever and Dottid will continue to build and expand feature sets to meet the needs of a dynamic market."

By enabling direct access to a user's specific portfolio data and insights, Dottid AI becomes an indispensable assistant that not only complements asset management workflow, but also provides a dynamic, intelligent help desk to ease onboarding and ensure users fully utilize the robust features within the Dottid platform.

"The CRE industry is about to witness a transformation powered by the advanced capabilities of Dottid AI, enabling instant portfolio insights and data-driven decisions," said Senecca Miller, Chief Technology Officer at Dottid. "We are excited to offer asset managers and CRE teams a powerful yet user-friendly tool that will give them an edge over competitors and streamline their operations like never before. At Dottid, we take pride in being pioneers in the proptech industry, pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions that are reshaping the landscape of commercial real estate."

"The integration of AI capabilities into our platform opens the door to a whole array of new user experiences and empowers us to enrich existing user capabilities," said Vidroha Debroy, Vice President of Engineering at Dottid. "Dottid is leading the way in this innovative transformation that will revolutionize asset management for commercial real estate."

In April, Dottid formally announced the release of Asset OS , its proprietary technology, which integrates workflow and data in one place, consolidating the robust capabilities of multiple platforms and tools into one intuitive interface, saving CRE firms valuable time and money.

Dottid AI will debut at CREtech in New York this September 2023. The feature will roll out to all Dottid users in Fall 2023.

About Dottid

Dottid is a revolutionary, all-in-one workflow platform that is changing the landscape of the commercial real estate industry. From brokers to asset managers, Dottid makes it easier than ever to manage complex transactions and investments. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company brings brokerage, asset management, and debt oversight into one easy-to-use modern workflow tool. As a result of their proprietary technology, they are bringing new levels of efficiency and revenue generation to the commercial real estate industry and giving their customers a competitive edge in an ever-changing world. Learn more at dottid.com.

