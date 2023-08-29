NumbersUSA Highlights E-Verify at 2023 National Conference of State Legislatures Legislative Summit

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Florida's recent law making E-Verify mandatory for employers of 25 employees or more, E-Verify was highlighted as a rapidly emerging issue at the 2023 National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Legislative Summit that was held in Indianapolis, IN.

E-Verify is a free, online portal where employers can check that their new hires are legally authorized to work in the United States. President Obama made E-Verify mandatory for all Federal agencies and contractors. Still, it remains optionable for private businesses to use instead of the I-9 Federal form system which detractors say is antiquated, cumbersome, and easily subject to fraud.

"80% of the voters are in favor of E-Verify and that was about the split for legislators who dropped by and spoke with us," said Andrew Good, Chief of Staff for NumbersUSA's State Government Relationships organization. Good added, "Even those who disagreed weren't really arguing against the E-Verify system. The big question is, which ones are going to take the ball and run with it."

NumbersUSA empowers voters to achieve better, sensible immigration policies. The NCSL exhibit illustrated that 18 states have some form of E-Verify requirement and that seven states make E-Verify mandatory for all or most businesses. Over 48 million new hires had their authorization to work in the United States verified last year through E-Verify.

"E-Verify is one of the most impactful things state legislatures can do to deter future illegal immigration and to protect jobs and wages for their state's lawful residents," commented Chris Chmielenski, Director of State Government Relations for NumbersUSA. Chmielenski continued, "Moreover, a state's ability to require employers to use E-Verify has been upheld by the Supreme Court of the United States."

According to a 2017 report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, those states that have implemented mandatory E-Verify for all employers have seen reduction in the presence of undocumented migrants illegally seeking jobs without authorization to work reduced up to 83%.

"We strive to educate the public and elected officials on the issues and laws regarding immigration," remarked James Massa, CEO of NumbersUSA. He concluded, "It was encouraging to discuss the issues with stakeholders from across the country and from both sides of the aisle."

NumbersUSA supports a balanced immigration system that welcomes the spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, is responsive to acute refugee crises, attracts those with extraordinary ability and talents, addresses temporary labor shortages, and protects the most vulnerable. NumbersUSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that believes better immigration policy is needed and possible. As America's largest single-issue advocacy group, focused exclusively on immigration reform, NumbersUSA has 8 million grassroots supporters spread across every congressional district. Founded solely by Roy Beck in 1996 to promote civil debate on the immigration recommendations of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform - chaired by civil rights icon Barbara Jordan, NumbersUSA continues to advocate for sensible immigration policies that ensure Americans' safety, promote economic fairness, while protecting the environment and quality of life.

