Hyundai Unveils Refreshed 2024 Elantra Lineup for North American Market in Digital News Conference

New Shark-nose Front D esign Creating a Strong, Wide Appearance

New Rear Design Features H Motif with LED Taillights Across the Body

More Customer-friendly Safety and Technology Features

Eye-catching Exterior Design Changes and Handling Upgrades to Elantra N

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today launched the improved 2024 Elantra compact sedan for the North American market during a YouTube news conference. Simon Loasby, influential designer and head of the Hyundai Style Group at Hyundai Motor Company, walked viewers through the design upgrades. José Muñoz, president and Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America elaborated on the resurgence of consumer interest in sedans. Hyundai has a strong history of regularly updating its Elantra lineup and exceeding customer expectations. The 2024 Elantra goes on sale this fall.

"The 2024 Elantra is proof of Hyundai's commitment to design-forward vehicles with innovative technology," said Muñoz. "The car market has stabilized, and Hyundai remains committed to sedans as a part of our lineup at a time when some manufacturers have abandoned the segment. Our car mix is higher than the industry."

"Our development direction was to refine the Elantra outside and inside," said Loasby. "We've added customer-friendly features and created a more unique, purposeful, and playful character. We have emphasized Elantra's bold, dynamic exterior design achieving what we call Parametric Dynamics, conveying new emotions to customers through geometrically separated beauty. Elantra has a new shark-nosed character that gives the car an aggressive, wider stance."

Elantra Exterior Enhancements

New front and rear fascias

New front fenders

New 15,16, 17, and 18-inch alloy wheel designs

C-pillar trim features Parametric Dynamics design theme

New color choices:

2024 Elantra Safety

New rear side airbags (standard all trims)

New rear seat belt reminder (standard all trims)

Steering wheel haptic feedback (standard all trims) added to:

2024 Elantra Interior Enhancements

New soft-touch front door panels

New color choices

New H-Tex leather seating surfaces on Limited trims

New 4.2-inch instrument cluster design

Two rear seat USB-C outlets added

One front seat USB-C outlet added

Redesigned wireless charging pad

2024 Elantra Technology Enhancements

Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot View Monitor, and Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse standard on Limited trim

Digital Key 2 (compatible with iPhone and Android)

Vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot

Bluelink+ Connected Car technology

Six standard audio speakers

Bose Premium Audio with eight speakers now standard on Limited and N-Line trims

10.25-inch infotainment system now standard on SEL trims and above

2024 Elantra N New Unique Exterior and Interior Features

Front grille and fascia

Side sills

19-inch forged alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires

Rear wing spoiler

Rear fascia with diffuser

Dual exhaust

Steering wheel and shift knob

Instrument cluster and infotainment systems

N light sport bucket seats with illuminated logo

2024 Elantra N Ride and Handling Enhancements

Engine mount membrane reinforced to improve after shake and agility

G bushing reinforcement for yaw response and steering precision

Rear Suspension/ABS insulator change from rubber to urethane on rear support for improved damping and yaw response

ECS hardware improved for enhancement of body control

ECS software optimized for hardware change

Steering gear box yoke spec changed for improved steering connection and precision

Steering universal joint friction reduction for improved steering precision

Motor Driven Power Steering software optimized for chassis and steering changes

Tire pressure increase - Front 36 / rear 34 psi (current 35/33) to optimize front axle load increase while maintaining front to rear ride and handling balance

Powertrains That Deliver Performance and Fuel Efficiency

The lineup includes a gasoline-powered 2.0L engine, 2.0L turbo engine, 1.6L turbo engine, and 1.6L hybrid electric (HEV). The 2.0L turbo was developed especially for the N.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra is photographed in Silverado, Calif., May 22, 2023. (PRNewswire)

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra is photographed in Silverado, Calif., May 22, 2023. (PRNewswire)

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra N is photographed in California City, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023. (PRNewswire)

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra N Line is photographed in California City, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America