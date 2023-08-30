Lug Brings its Innovative Bags and Accessories to QVC UK, with Co-founder Ami Richter Set to Appear Live

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its exceptional blend of style, functionality, and durability, Lug is thrilled to announce its debut on QVC UK. The Lug brand, recognized nationally for its innovative travel bags and accessories, is poised to captivate the UK audience with its versatile designs. To commemorate this exciting milestone, co-founder Ami Richter will be making a special live in-person appearance on QVC UK at 8am ET (1:00PM GMT) on Wednesday, August 30th.

Lug has always been committed to crafting products that make life on-the-go effortlessly chic and organized. With an extensive range of products designed to suit diverse lifestyles, Lug has garnered a devoted following across the United States and Canada. Now, the brand is bringing its exceptional collection to the United Kingdom through a partnership with QVC UK.

Ami Richter, the co-founder of Lug, will be taking the screen on QVC UK to introduce the brand's distinctive features and showcase some of its most sought-after products. This live presentation will offer viewers a firsthand look at the thoughtfully designed bags and accessories that have made Lug a standout name in the industry.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with QVC UK to bring Lug to a new audience," says Jason Richter, Co-founder of Lug. "Our products are not just about function; they are a reflection of everyday lifestyles and the desire to explore the world in style. This exciting venture marks a significant step forward for us, and we can't wait to share our passion and innovation with the QVC UK viewers."

About Lug:

Founded in 2005 by Jason and Ami Richter, Lug's unique silhouettes and thoughtful designs will keep you organized throughout your day.

Featuring fashionable bags and accessories in brilliant colors and novelty patterns, Lug is proud to have been featured on Oprah's O-List and named the Official Bag of the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards from 2017-2020. Lug launched with great success on QVC in 2015, and is now an established brand in the fashion accessory category.

