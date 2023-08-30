Top-performing Ohio Lottery Extends Successful Scratch-Off Games Partnership with Scientific Games

Company's Game Portfolio Management, Advanced Logistics and Analytics Drive Four Consecutive Years of Growth to Benefit Education in Ohio

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games and the Ohio Lottery have extended their successful partnership on Scratch-Off Games management and SCiQ retail point-of-sale technology for two years. The Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership with the Ohio Lottery began in 2019, responsibly driving four consecutive years of growth in Scratch-Off revenues and funding for education in the state. The Ohio Lottery is ranked among the Top 20 lotteries worldwide for instant Scratch-Off game performance (La Fleur's 2023 World Almanac).

Managed under the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership, Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off sales grew from $1.6 billion in fiscal year 2019 to more than $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2023. The Ohio Lottery achieved an 8.8% compound annual growth rate compared to an average 5% CAGR for the top 10 U.S. lotteries (weekly per capita sales FY 2019 to FY 2023).

The company also deployed its SCiQ retail ecosystem at more than 800 Ohio Lottery retailers, including two of the largest convenience store chains in the U.S. and the largest grocery chain in the U.S. SCiQ improves Scratch-Off inventory management and the retailer's experience selling lottery products while providing enhanced security and real-time, store-level sales analytics.

The partnership has also provided Ohio Lottery retailers with innovative technology to easily manage and sell Scratch-off games and helped us add key convenience store chains like Circle K and Speedway to make games more accessible to players throughout the state.

Facilitated from the company's Ohio operations near the Lottery's headquarters in Cleveland, the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership optimizes the Scratch-Offs products through portfolio management and game design services, data-driven analytics, advanced logistics, licensed brand services, and retail sales and marketing support. The program is used by more than 20 lotteries worldwide, including 10 of the Top 20-performing instant game lotteries.

John Schulz, President of Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "We thank the Ohio Lottery for having the vision to partner with us on instant games to optimize the product portfolio and generate maximum revenues for education. Ohio was also one of the first lotteries to launch our breakthrough SCiQ ecosystem at retail, which is the first technology of its kind to help retailers fully manage the lottery category in-store."

Scientific Games is one of the first companies to be certified by the World Lottery Association as a responsible gaming supplier. With products representing 70% of instant scratch game retail sales globally, the company is the world's largest instant games creator, producer and services provider in the world. Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

