Waterdrop Pitchers - A Must-Have for the Dorm Room

To celebrate back-to-school season, Waterdrop Filter is providing its pitcher line-up. Check more details below to get one to upgrade the dorm life

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As students head off to college, they are embarking on a new chapter of their life where they will be responsible for their own living space. Ensuring that they have all the essentials to make their dorm room feel like home is crucial. Waterdrop Electric Pitcher is that ONE, which will allow consumers to access clean and drinkable all times without waiting.

Instant water filter

Whether people are in a rush to class or to the gym, Waterdrop Electric Pitcher has got their back. One-tap and instant water filter system will allow people access to purified water all the time. It is very easy to fill larger bottles with its super large 15-cup filtration capacity. No more waiting.



If people have low battery anxiety, this one will fit them well. Equipped with a long-lasting battery, the Flash system ensures people have access to clean water for up to 30 days without the hassle of frequent recharging. No need to worry about running out of power during crucial study sessions or late-night cramming sessions. This reliable system keeps people hydrated all month long.



Reduces 30+ contaminants

A cup of purified and good-tasting water is the key to keeping the campus life energetic all day. Compared with traditional pitchers, the countertop water filter system's 5 µm premium carbon block filter material offers high accuracy, excellent adsorption, and zero carbon leakage. It can remove chlorine, lead, benzene, and more than 30+ harmful substances in water.



Perfect size for fridge

Despite its large 15-cup filtration capacity, the filtered water pitcher sports a compact design suitable for various settings such as kitchens, living rooms, offices, refrigerators, or even during camping trips. The handle design also makes it convenient to move around.



Waterdrop Filter launches Back to Campus campaign from August 28th to September 10th with a limited-time sale--up to 20% off for all pitcher line-up, including Electric Pitcher on both Amazon and their website. https://bit.ly/3qQkZfc



About Waterdrop Filter:



Established in 2015, Waterdrop Filter aims to offer reliable water purification products worldwide. The brand is committed to providing the purest, safest, and healthiest drinking water possible. Through research and development, design, and production of innovative water filtration technologies, Waterdrop has become a leader in the industry.



For more information about Waterdrop and its innovative water filtration products, please visit www.waterdropfilter.com .

