ANGUS COMPLETES CORPORATE REBRAND, CHANGES NAME TO ADVANCION

New company name and brand reflects commitment to designing and developing high-value consumables and ingredients that help enrich lives and enable customers to advance the world

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company today announced the completion of its corporate rebrand and corporate name change to Advancion Corporation ("Advancion" or "Company"), effective September 1, 2023.

ANGUS announces corporate rebranding, will change name to “Advancion” Logo (PRNewswire)

Advancion is one of the world's largest suppliers of Life Sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients

Over its 80-plus-year history, Advancion has transformed into one of the world's largest suppliers of Life Sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality and guaranteed supply security across various industries and applications. Through Expression Systems, an Advancion company, the Company also produces specialty cell culture media formulations, cell lines, molecular tools and reagents servicing high growth biologics segments including cell and gene therapies.

"In the 40-plus years since we first began operating as ANGUS, a lot has changed in the world and our company. What has not changed is our approach to challenges or our corporate commitment to design and develop consumables and ingredients that enrich lives and enable our customers to advance the world," said David Neuberger, President and CEO. "The Advancion name emphasizes the core of who we are and captures the essential nature of the ingredients and expertise we provide. The name also reflects the extraordinary outcomes our products and our people help deliver in the form of life-saving medical treatments, clean water, reliable food sources and other innovative products that improve our health, homes and environment."

The new Advancion brand identity and logo are inspired by the multifunctionality and versatility of the Company's unique ingredients and a fresh, modern color palette. To complement its name change, the Company launched a new website, advancionsciences.com.

ABOUT ADVANCION

Advancion, formerly ANGUS Chemical Company, is a leading global producer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, home and personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets. The Company is one of the world's largest producers of life sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality and guaranteed supply security for more than 80 years. Through Expression Systems, an Advancion company, the Company produces innovative cell culture media formulations, cell lines, molecular tools and reagents used in the development and commercial manufacturing of advanced therapies. Advancion operates three manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany and serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit advancionsciences.com.

Follow Advancion on LinkedIn .

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Advancion Media Relations

Scott C. Johnson

+1 847-808-3769

scjohnson@angus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advancion Corporation