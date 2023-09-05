Bridge Core Bolsters Analytics Capabilities for Intelligence Missions Through Acquisition of GeoYeti

The acquisition sets new benchmarks in efficiency and innovation through advanced analytics, modernized intelligence workflows, and a focus on reusable methodologies.

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Core Federal ("Bridge Core"), a leading provider of visual intelligence, cybersecurity, and other technical solutions to the U.S. government and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, announced today that it has acquired GeoYeti LLC ("GeoYeti"), a government services company focused on advanced analytics, data science, and development. This acquisition strengthens Bridge Core's data and analytics solution sets and provides comprehensive, end-to-end mission expertise for intelligence needs.

Bridge Core acquires GeoYeti as a critical step in building a full-spectrum intelligence company. (PRNewswire)

From leveraging advanced non-traditional data analysis to developing bespoke applications and methodologies, including Agile Analytics, GeoYeti's repeatable processes have resulted in significant time-saving efficiencies across the intelligence community. Their 'connective tissue' approach serves as a tech-level cross-functional link within various government agencies, fostering profound connections and insights for front to back-office leaders, data collectors, software teams, analysts, and mission practitioners.

Chad Kim, CEO of Bridge Core, remarked, "This acquisition is more than just an integration of capabilities; it's an investment in the brilliant minds who are redefining how analysis is performed in the intelligence community. As the data landscape evolves, the human element—our analysts, data scientists, and engineers—becomes increasingly critical in transforming raw data into precise, actionable insights. Our collaboration with Bridge Core and GeoYeti underscores our commitment to nurturing talent that can innovate and excel in this complex arena. We're not just backing technology; we're investing in people who will set new benchmarks for analytics and mission impact."

"In 2020, when Josh, Evan, and I co-founded GeoYeti, we relentlessly pursued advancements in data and analytics, resulting in a groundbreaking Analysis-as-a-Service (AaaS) approach, which seamlessly integrates agile software development principles with intelligence analysis," says Joe Governski, CEO and Co-Founder of GeoYeti. "Our core values of a shared commitment to excellence resonate seamlessly with Bridge Core's culture of trust and teamwork to advance mission through innovation. I'm thrilled that our next phase of growth is with an organization whose principles align so closely with ours."

"Integrating GeoYeti into the Bridge Core platform is a significant step forward in aligning technology directly to mission outcomes, says Lee Garber, NewSpring General Partner. "By fusing GeoYeti's Agile Analytics with our Tech-to-Mission services, we enhance the speed and precision of intelligence operations. This streamlined synergy enables Bridge Core to convert data into actionable insights more efficiently, increasing both mission success and ROI for the intelligence community."

About Bridge Core

Bridge Core is a federal services company built on a culture of trust and teamwork to advance the mission through innovation and passionate people. The Bridge Core team of experts enables Mission Partners by integrating innovative technologies and implementing processes that modernize the digital workplace. The Company's trusted, skilled, and diverse team members make a lasting impact by building tailored, client-focused solutions within secured spaces. The Bridge Core team facilitates the rapid adoption of technologies and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions through a unique understanding of mission requirements and the vendor's product(s). To learn more, visit www.bcore.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bridge Core