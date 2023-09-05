Carollo Engineers Expands Eastern Presence with New Philadelphia Office

Leading water engineering firm strengthens reach in the Mid-Atlantic region

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carollo Engineers, North America's premier water engineering and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Philadelphia. This expansion comes in response to the company's continuous growth and burgeoning client base in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The new office, located in proximity to the firm's established locations in northern New Jersey, New York City, and Washington D.C., is poised to deliver cutting-edge water solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the Philadelphia Metropolitan Area and Greater Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Southern New Jersey.

"Our decision to establish a presence in Philadelphia stems from our commitment to better serve our clients and partners in the Mid-Atlantic region and advances our ambition to be the best water consulting firm," said Carollo Client Service Director Michael J. MacPhee. "This expansion allows us to harness the local talent pool and collaborate closely with clients to deliver innovative and sustainable water solutions."

Coinciding with the opening of the Philadelphia office, Carollo proudly introduces three esteemed water professionals who have joined the firm:

Jason Marie, PE – As a Client Services Manager, Jason brings more than 20 years of experience in the planning, design, and construction of water and wastewater treatment facilities. His proficiency extends to distribution systems, surface and groundwater treatment processes, and management of large-scale infrastructure projects.





Milissa Hirst, PE – Milissa has 27 years of experience delivering projects from planning and permitting through the traditional design/bid/build process. Her specialization encompasses the planning and design of water and wastewater treatment facilities and infrastructure, hydraulic profile evaluations, and capital improvement planning.





Jill Marie, PE – With 23 years of civil and environmental engineering experience acumen, Jill excels in leading medium- to large-scale infrastructure projects. Her expertise spans water and wastewater treatment facilities, distribution systems, pump stations, trenchless applications, and more.

The addition of this office underscores Carollo's dedication to fostering strong client relationships, promoting technological advancements, and driving positive environmental impact across communities. Notable projects in the East region include pipeline condition assessment for WSSC Water, tertiary filter rehabilitation for DC Water, and one of the largest drinking water treatment upgrades in the country for Nashville Metro Water Services. By extending its reach to Philadelphia, Carollo further solidifies its position as a leading force in the water engineering landscape.

About Carollo Engineers

For 90 years, Carollo Engineers has provided a full range of innovative planning, design, and construction management services to meet the water, wastewater, and reuse needs of municipalities, public agencies, private developers, and industrial clients. Carollo develops robust water management strategies that leverage collaboration, provide multi-benefit solutions, and achieve sustainability and resilience. Carollo has nearly 1,400 employees located across North America. To learn more about how Carollo is "Working Wonders With Water®" call (800) 523-5826 or visit www.carollo.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Carollo Engineers