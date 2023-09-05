The Paley Center for Media Unveils Spectacular Fall Season at The Paley Museum

Highlights include the initial lineup of New York's premier television festival PaleyFest NY;

Exclusive PaleyDialogue with Director of the CIA William J. Burns; PaleyImpact Series Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism; A Tribute to Roberto Clemente: The Legend of #21 launches with Hispanic Heritage Month; and the 29th Annual Paley International Council Summit.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces its much-anticipated fall season of best-in-class programming, impactful series, and industry-facing events celebrating media, sports, gaming, and entertainment at The Paley Museum, located in the heart of midtown at 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. This year's iconic PaleyFest NY, the premier television event of the New York fall season, will showcase exclusive television screenings, red carpets, and behind-the-scenes discussions with a selection from some of the best and brightest in entertainment, broadcast news, daytime, and unscripted television. The festival, which will run from Wednesday, October 11 through Tuesday, October 17, announces an early lineup featuring Live with Kelly and Mark and Shark Tank, with the full festival lineup to be announced and tickets on sale for Paley Members and Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, September 12. PaleyFest Fall TV Previews provide audiences a sneak peek at the upcoming fall television season and features exclusive conversations with the stars, creatives, and innovators behind a selection of the season's most anticipated new and returning series. PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will begin streaming Tuesday, September 19 for Paley Members and Citi cardmembers; and Friday, September 22 for the general public. Citi is the returning Official Sponsor of PaleyFest NY and PaleyFest Fall TV Previews.

Sports take center stage this fall season at The Paley Museum beginning Wednesday, September 6 with A Conversation with New York Giants Legend Eli Manning, moderated by ESPN Chairman James Pitaro. Football takes the spotlight once again Thursday, September 28 with Prime-Time Champions: An Evening with NBC Sunday Night Football moderated by Savannah Guthrie, Co-anchor of TODAY and NBC News Chief Legal Correspondent; and featuring NBC Sports' prominent commentators and producers for an in-depth discussion on the evolution of the show and the game on everyone's mind that weekend.

The sports momentum continues into Hispanic Heritage Month with A Paley Tribute to Roberto Clemente: The Legend of #21. The Paley Center for Media worked with Major League Baseball, the Roberto Clemente Foundation and expert collector Paul Kutch, to bring together personal and cultural artifacts that help tell the story of the charismatic Roberto Clemente, one of the best right fielders who ever lived. Fifty years ago, Clemente was the first Latin American baseball player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Paley exhibit opens on September 15, the same day that the MLB celebrates Clemente's life and legacy with Roberto Clemente Day.

The fall season at The Paley Museum continues with two PaleyImpact events exploring Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism. The first, Fighting Antisemitism Through Tech, will take place on Tuesday, September 19 and features distinguished experts representing the fields of tech, media, education, and the historical preservation of the Holocaust discussing the innovative ways AI, Gaming, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality are becoming significant tools in the fight against antisemitism. The second PaleyImpact event in this important series will be announced later in the month. The PaleyImpact series exploring Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism is made possible by the generous support of Ronald S. Lauder.

The Paley Media Council's industry-facing events offer the highest caliber thought leadership, discussions, and access to leading media industry executives and global leaders beginning Thursday, September 21 with the season's first PaleyDialogue, A Conversation with William J. Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency; and continues November 7 and 8 with what's been referred to as the "Davos of Media," the 29th Annual Paley International Council Summit. The discussions at this year's Summit will focus on Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas are Reshaping Media addressing topical issues in tech, media, and business, among many others. The agenda and full list of speakers will be announced Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The Paley International Council Summit is made possible through the generous support of William S. Paley Foundation, Hearst, Nielsen, and Verizon.

"We are thrilled to unveil an exceptional array of programming for the fall season at The Paley Museum," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "From exciting conversations with sports legends, to thought-provoking discussions, to our renowned PaleyFest NY festival and the Paley International Council Summit, our fall lineup promises to engage, inspire, and entertain."

Later this fall, The Paley Center for Media will present its annual holiday extravaganza PaleyLand at The Paley Museum from November 25, 2023 to January 7, 2024. This one-of-a-kind, interactive, holiday experience for all ages is part of The Paley Museum's unique family programming, which includes a state-of-the-art gaming facility, PaleyGX Gaming and VR Studio, offering visitors the chance to try the hottest games across the latest systems including Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Switch, Oculus VR, and PC.

For ticket information, please visit the Paley Center website. Memberships are available for early access to Paley's signature media, sports, gaming, and entertainment events this fall. For current listings of the Fall Season at The Paley Museum and information regarding upcoming announcements, please visit our website and refer below.

Fall Season at The Paley Museum

PaleyLive

A Conversation with New York Giants Legend Eli Manning Moderated by ESPN Chairman James Pitaro

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:00 pm

This exclusive PaleyLive conversation, moderated by ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, will focus on

Eli Manning's legendary career as New York Giants QB1, share his unique insights into the upcoming NFL and Giants seasons, and provide a behind-the-scenes discussion into his dynamic ESPN career, including the story behind the development and evolution of his Emmy Award–winning show.

Members: $36; General Public: $45

https://www.paleycenter.org/events/2023-eli-manning/

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews

Stream Exclusive Conversations with the Stars of the Fall TV Season

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 (Citi & Paley Members)

Friday, September 22, 2023 (General Public)

Get a sneak peek into the upcoming fall television season with exclusive conversations featuring the stars, creatives, and innovators behind a selection of the season's most anticipated new and returning series!

Featuring:

The Amazing Race

Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Full Lineup for PaleyFest Fall TV Previews to be announced shortly. Stay Tuned!

Citi is the returning Official Sponsor and Official Card of PaleyFest NY and PaleyFest Fall TV Previews

paleyfest.org/previews

PaleyExhibit: A Paley Tribute to Roberto Clemente: The Legend of #21

Friday, September 15 to Sunday, October 29, 2023

Wednesdays to Sundays, 12:00 to 6:00 pm

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an exhibit marking the 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame at The Paley Museum. Witness the defining moments of Clemente's magnificent career as you delve into a collection of rare photographs, stirring videos, and authentic artifacts. Beyond his on-field achievements, Clemente's profound influence reached far and wide. Leveraging his fame, he instilled hope and inspired change in underserved communities worldwide, leaving behind a legacy as a compassionate humanitarian that continues to motivate us decades after his historic career. This exhibit begins when you enter Forbes Field, the ballpark where the great Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder played from 1955 to 1970. It pays homage to Roberto Clemente's extraordinary life, presenting a compelling timeline that traces his journey from humble beginnings to the first Latin American ever to be elected to the hallowed halls of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Admission is included with general admission; Paley Members always enjoy free admission to The Paley Museum.

PaleyImpact: Fighting Antisemitism Through Tech

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:00 pm

This unique PaleyImpact event—part of the Paley Center's series Media's Role Combating Antisemitism—will explore the innovative ways that AI, Gaming, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality are becoming significant tools in fighting antisemitism. Panelists will discuss and present the cutting-edge technologies they are employing to preserve and transmit the history of the Holocaust by connecting new audiences and future generations to survivors and their stories.

Those who attend the event will have the opportunity to try various demos of the experiences, both before and after the discussion.

Members: $15; General Public: $25

www.paleycenter.org

PaleyDialogue: A Conversation with William J. Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

Thursday, September 21 from 12:30 to 2:00 pm

A rare glimpse behind the scenes of one of the world's most secret organizations from CIA Director William J. Burns. This frank discussion between esteemed Director Burns and Amna Nawaz, Co-Anchor, PBS NewsHour will inform Paley Media Council members of emerging international security issues, the key threats to business that all companies should know, and what keeps the director up at night.

This event is only open to members of the Paley Media Council.

PALEYGX Minecraft Build Challenge

Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 pm

Get ready to put your building skills to the test at our Minecraft Build Challenge! Up to forty contestants will face off in timed design challenges, using their favorite machine: Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Switch, or PC. Each round will be judged based on creativity, and only the most innovative builders will vie for the grand prize. Two groups of contestants will tackle two build challenges each, and the top three winners from each group will battle it out in the finals. Only the top two contestants will win, so don't miss this thrilling opportunity to showcase your talents and become the Minecraft Build Challenge champion!

This event is free (and PaleyGX Studio Entry fee is waived). General Public must pay museum admission fee; Paley Members always enjoy free admission to The Paley Museum.

Prime-Time Champions: An Evening with NBC Sunday Night Football

Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 pm

A behind-the-scenes conversation with NBC Sunday Night Football, a prime-time champion for an unprecedented twelve consecutive years. The show's commentators and producers will discuss how the show has evolved and changed since debuting in 2006, analyzing the most compelling story lines of the new NFL season including that weekend's Sunday night matchup: Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Don't miss this chance to be in the room to hear first-hand from the record-setting broadcast team!

In Person:

Mike Tirico, Play-by-Play

Cris Collinsworth, Analyst

Melissa Stark, Sideline Reporter

Rob Hyland, Coordinating Producer

Drew Esocoff, Director

Moderator:

Savannah Guthrie, Coanchor of TODAY and NBC News Chief Legal Correspondent

Members: $36; General Public: $45

PaleyFest NY: See TV's Brightest Stars and Biggest Names at The Paley Museum

Wednesday, October 11to October 17, 2023

PaleyFest New York returns to The Paley Museum Wednesday, October 11 through Tuesday, October 17. Once again, this year's festival will feature an exciting lineup of TV's brightest stars and biggest names with live conversations and interactive Q&As in the intimate Paley theater plus an array of entertaining and inspiring screenings. PaleyFest NY audiences enjoy fascinating conversations featuring behind-the-scenes scoops and insights, untold stories, funny anecdotes, and more.

Featuring:

Live with Kelly and Mark

Shark Tank

The full PaleyFest NY lineup will be announced Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tickets will go on sale on September 12 for Paley members and Citi cardmembers.

Tickets will be $40 for members; $50 for non-members for each event.

Citi is the returning Official Sponsor and Official Card of PaleyFest NY and PaleyFest Fall TV Previews

paleyfest.org

Paley International Council Summit - Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas are Reshaping Media

Summit Day 1: Tuesday, November 7 from 9:45 am to 6:00 pm

Summit Day 2: Wednesday, November 8 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

The Paley International Council Summit, co-chaired by Dr. Henry A. Kissinger and Frank A. Bennack, Jr., has come to be regarded as one of the most influential gatherings in the industry, bringing together global dignitaries, chief executives, industry thought leaders, and the most innovative trendsetters from the world's most important companies, to advance the exchange of ideas and to foster a sense of community amongst peers.

The Paley International Council Summit is made possible through the generous support of William S. Paley Foundation, Hearst, Nielsen, and Verizon.

This event is only open to members of the Paley Media Council.

For delegation registration information, please visit:

https://www.paleycenter.org/industry-events/paley-international-council-summit/

PaleyLand 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023, to Sunday, January 7, 2024

PaleyLand returns to The Paley Museum for our annual holiday extravaganza! Enjoy weeks of festive fun for all ages including photos with Santa, meet-and-greets with beloved costumed characters, classic holiday programs, exclusive previews, arts and crafts, and a magical holiday train display.

Admission is included with general admission; Paley Members always enjoy free admission to The Paley Museum.

https://www.paleycenter.org/events/paleyland

Admission

Tickets for admission to The Paley Museum are free for Members; $20 for nonmembers; $16 for students, teachers, seniors, veterans, and first responders; free for children 12 and under; Corporate Members receive free admission for their employees and a guest when they present their current employee ID upon entrance. Advance ticket reservations can be made at paleycenter.org and are encouraged but not required. All proceeds support The Paley Center for Media's mission.

Membership

The Paley Center's Membership offers free admission to The Paley Museum in New York City; advance and discounted tickets to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including PALEYFEST and PALEYLIVE conversations with celebrities; VIP invitations; access to the Paley Archive with an international collection of more than 160,000 television and radio programs across genres; access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience; and more. For more information about Paley Membership, visit paleycenter.org/membership.

For a full list of programming and screenings at The Paley Museum please visit: paleycenter.org

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org

