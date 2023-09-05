White Cap Expands Southwest Region with Acquisition of RENO Hardware and Supply

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap L.P. ("White Cap"), a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has closed on the previously announced agreement to acquire RENO Hardware and Supply, a distributor of construction supplies serving commercial, multi-family and residential contractors throughout Southern California.

White Cap Logo (PRNewsfoto/White Cap Supply Holdings LLC) (PRNewswire)

"RENO Hardware and Supply has built a strong reputation as a quality supplier of construction materials in Southern California, and we know their experienced associates, extensive product offerings, and established three-branch footprint will strengthen our ability to serve local customers as we join our two teams," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap.

For more than 50 years, RENO Hardware and Supply has carried a vast, high-quality inventory of tools, hardware and supplies for projects ranging from the smallest remodel to multi-story buildings to large commercial developments, serving customers across all of Southern California. Their three locations in Riverside, Burbank, and Signal Hill, California serve the local area on jobs of all sizes.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White, and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates approximately 470 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC