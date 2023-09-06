Contrast Security Partners with IMQ Minded Security to Modernize AppSec Practices in Italy

Code security leader signs first Italian channel partner to solve the challenges of current AppSec programs with its leading Secure Code Platform

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced it has signed its first channel partner in Italy with IMQ Minded Security . This partnership will enable Contrast to provide its leading Secure Code Platform to Italian businesses.

"We are excited to partner with Contrast as we've been following the company with keen interest since it was co-founded by Jeff Williams," said Matteo Meucci, CEO at IMQ Minded Security. "Their mission and methodology of changing the world of software security for the better has continued to impress us."

IMQ Minded Security was established with a focus on supporting businesses and organizations to build secure products and services. The company's mission aligns with Contrast's approach to transforming Application Security (AppSec) from the inside out and supporting developers in delivering code that is secure. IMQ Minded Security's knowledge of the dynamic and specific needs of the various sectors in Italy enables Contrast to support its customers in a targeted manner throughout the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

"We are delighted for our clients to modernize their AppSec with Contrast. Contrast's leading Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) solution, Contrast Assess , continuously detects and prioritizes vulnerabilities and guides development teams on how to eliminate risks. Contrast's Runtime Application Protection (RASP) solution, Contrast Protect , is widely used in global enterprises to secure apps/application programming interfaces (APIs) at massive scale with almost no performance impact. This partnership will help our Italian customers finally eliminate entire classes of vulnerability, like those in the OWASP Top Ten, by automatically infusing simple, lightweight trust boundaries into applications/APIs," Meucci said.

Contrast provides a unified approach to AppSec that empowers security and development teams to get secure code moving seamlessly through the complete SDLC. Contrast's technology embeds intelligent agents directly into code, instrumenting applications with thousands of smart sensors that detect real vulnerabilities with game-changing accuracy and precision — left through the development pipeline and right into production, wherever your applications are deployed.

"Much like the rest of the world, Italian businesses are not immune to application attacks. In May, the Italian Industry Ministry's web portal and applications were hit by a heavy cyberattack," said Simon Peters, VP Sales, EMEA at Contrast Security. "As a result, Italian organizations are increasingly looking for best of breed and visionary AppSec solutions that scale with speed and accuracy. Our response was to dedicate a sales and technical team to the Italian market and to partner with the most trusted and reputable partner in Italy. We found that with IMQ Minded Security, with their deep expertise, experience and skills in AppSec."

About IMQ Minded Security

IMQ Minded Security, established in 2007, originally embarked on its journey by specializing in Manual Secure Code Review and Web Application Penetration Testing. Since 2006, the company has maintained a pioneering role in shaping the OWASP Testing Guide. Today, as an integral part of the IMQ Group, IMQ Minded Security seamlessly integrates cutting-edge security research with our globally recognized testing methodologies. Our primary aim revolves around aligning with your business objectives while fortifying the security landscape of your products and services.

In an age where software vulnerabilities remain a significant concern, our team of Software Security Experts stands poised to assist you in the implementation of a comprehensive Software Security by Design strategy. Our extensive involvement with OWASP (the Open Worldwide Application Security Project) spans numerous years, during which we have undertaken various leadership roles. From establishing the OWASP Italy Chapter to guiding the development of the OWASP Testing Guide and spearheading the OWASP Flash Security domain, our commitment to fostering secure software practices remains unwavering.

About Contrast Security

Contrast is a world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted AppSec attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives, leaving them more time to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and the American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

