Groundfloor surpasses $500 million in real estate investment loan repayments

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the investment technology platform offering the ease of savings with the real returns of investing, is announcing another milestone. The company has now surpassed more than $500 million in real estate investment loan repayments of principal and interest to its growing user base of more than 230,000 registered investors. The news comes on the heels of continued regulatory innovation from Groundfloor, as the company recently announced its Notes product received qualification to be accessible by both accredited and nonaccredited investors alike.

"Groundfloor's core product continues to perform and deliver for the rising number of mass market individual investors who are turning to alternative investments," said co-founder and CEO Brian Dally. "In a sea of lookalike offerings promising access to build wealth in real estate, we're still the leader in liquidity, choice, dependability, accessibility, and value. Our original LRO product solves the most important problems in alternative investing at scale."

Groundfloor was founded in 2013 by Dally and Nick Bhargava with a mission to make private capital markets more accessible for individual investors. It became the very first company qualified to offer short-term, real estate debt investments to everyone. In its 10 years of operation, the invest-tech company has introduced a growing range of new real estate investing products to retail investors, including its popular Limited Recourse Obligations (LROs), which are debt securities issued by Groundfloor and qualified under Regulation A.

In addition to surpassing half a billion dollars in real estate investment loan repayments to its investors, Groundfloor's results include:

Consistent 9-10% returns on short term investments ranging from 9-18 months

Nearly $300 million in Assets Under Management (AUM)

Surpassing more than $1 billion in investments on its platform

Originating more than 4,100 loans to more than 2,000 independent developers and operators of fix-and-flip, new construction or buy-and-rent properties

Developing new categories of residential real estate investment products including fractionalized debt and equity

Raising $41 million in capital, including several rounds of public investment, with 30.2% of Groundfloor being customer owned

Garnering numerous awards for its rapid growth, innovation and culture, including being named to the Inc 5000 in 2023 for the fourth year in a row

About Groundfloor

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, Groundfloor is an award-winning fintech company that offers the ease of savings with the real returns of investing. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for individual investors, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer direct real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including four years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started investing fractionally in real estate, visit Groundfloor.com .

