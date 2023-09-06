PREMIERE LAUNCHES SAN ANTONIO, 2023

Premiere Show Group, the nation's leading network of beauty industry events

and world-class educational programming is expanding to Texas!

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following this year's highly successful Premiere Orlando show, with 42,000 visits from beauty professionals and students, 500+ exhibiting brands, and resounding praise from attendees and manufacturers alike, the Premiere Show Group is pleased to announce registration is now open for the launch of Premiere San Antonio, October 1-2, 2023, at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Premiere Shows has a 30+ year history of supporting the beauty industry through world class education.

"We're thrilled to grow Premiere Shows to reach new audiences in the southwest. Premiere San Antonio is the place to help innovators get in front of beauty professionals across the U.S. while simultaneously experiencing the latest trends, techniques, and new products the beauty industry has to offer," says Ed McNeill, Senior Vice President, USA Beauty LLC. "Premiere San Antonio provides a first-class opportunity to connect with 175+ industry leading brands from around the globe, explore a curated marketplace and experience hands-on educational sessions," added McNeill.

Premiere San Antonio

Premiere Shows has a 30+ year history of supporting the beauty industry through world class education and is the nation's leading network of immersive events that bring together licensed beauty professionals, students, renowned educators, and the hottest brands in the beauty community from across the globe. With the Premiere San Antonio show pass, attendees can expect two-days packed full of more than 200 educational classes, demos of the latest and top products, insights into current trends and techniques, exclusive offers to purchase the latest products, and free admission to the Premiere San Antonio After Party. Participation in workshops and competitions can also be purchased for an additional fee.

Shop, Connect and Learn from Top Brands

Watch live demos, shop, and forge invaluable connections with your favorite brands across hair, nails, barber, skincare, makeup and more. Select exhibiting brands include: Advance Esthetic, Amika, Andis, Apres, Avlon, BaBylissPro, Barberology, Chi by Farouk, Circadia By Pugliese, CND, Crown Brush, Dermaware Bio Targeted Skincare, Evolution Nails, Gelish, Halocouture, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Johnny B, Kenra Professional, Kokoist, L'Oréal Texture of Change, Matrix, Martinni Beauty Inc., Nail Factory Co, Nano Shape Of Beauty, Olaplex, Profiles Backstage, Redken, Rude Cosmetics, SalonCentric/State RDA, Sexy Hair, and many more! For a full list of exhibiting brands click here .

Expert-led Education



Attendees of Premiere San Antonio can expand their knowledge and upskill with two full days of classroom education, complete with over 200 complimentary sessions and 15

+

hands-on workshops from the best experts in the industry.

Professionals can also fulfill license requirements at Premiere San Antonio with the Continuing Education Package for just $28. Texas licensed professionals can have the opportunity to earn 4 CE hours provided by the Center of Attraction Hair Gallery and licensees in other qualifying states can earn up to 6 CE credit hours! Learn more at: https://www.premieresanantonioshow.com/en/education/continuing-education.html

Top educators and artists include Lihn Phan, Sofie Pok, Presley Poe, Nicck Townsend, Matty Conrad, Danny Amorim, Matt Conn with SUNLIGHTS PRO, Danger Jones Artistic Asylum, Los_Cut_It & Papiblendzz with L3VEL3, Sam Villa, Danielle Keasling, J Ladner, Leysa Carrillo, Daniel Mason Jones, John Mosley, Tim Bo Mack, Wayne Tuggle, Jalia Pettis, Adrienne Dara, Tippi Shorter Rank, Lauren Wireman, Lavette Cephus, Barbero Bengie, Michelle O'Connor, Jacob Khan, and many more!

For the schedule of education and list of educators view the show preview here .

The Stages

The Premiere San Antonio Main Stage welcomes a powerhouse of educators from the hottest brands! Attendees will watch creativity come to life as they learn the latest techniques on color, style, and texture from some of the biggest names in the industry, including BaBylissPRO, Matrix, Social Art House, SalonCentric #ItTakesAProTeam, Danger Jones, REDKEN, and L'Oréal Professionnel.

At the Barber Stage, professionals and students will take home the latest barber trends in classic cuts, modern twists, designs, fades and grooming all in one place! They will learn from barber experts Carlos Los_Cut_It Estrella, John Mosley, Matty Conrad, Lucas Kemper, Allison Cuts, Papiblendzz & Chuy Filos.

Competitions: Join the Premiere Legacy

Premiere San Antonio competitions offer the chance for attendees to show off their skills and gain industry exposure across hair, barber, makeup and nail categories. Nail competitors also have the opportunity to take home the coveted Nailympia Premiere Cup. To learn more and participate visit: https://www.premieresanantonioshow.com/en/education/competitions.html

The Premiere Experience

Get ready to connect, chill, and unwind at the Premiere Lounge and Barber Lounge on the show floor. Complete with relaxed seating and convenient charging stations, attendees, exhibitors, and brands can meet and greet with influencers and educators, catch up on work or just sip a cocktail. Complimentary beauty services offer the perfect preparation to snap a selfie for an Instagram-able moment. Don't forget to tag @premierebeautyshows and use #PremiereSanAntonio for a chance to be featured!

Premiere Shows continues 15+ year partnership with SalonCentric

Premiere Shows is excited to extend its invaluable 15+ year partnership with SalonCentric to this launch event in San Antonio. SalonCentric will be exhibiting on the show floor and bringing their #ItTakesAPro Team to San Antonio. Attendees can meet their passionate, product-obsessed Beauty Gurus for expert-level demos and the hottest pro tips. SalonCentric and State Beauty Supply | RDA Promart members can purchase a Premiere San Antonio show pass direct from their rep or in store. Learn more here .

Register Early and SAVE!

Register by September 30th and save $20 off the day of show price. There are two price tiers remaining for professionals and students and the earlier you register, the more you save!

Advance Rate (Professionals, $75 and Students, $55 ) available September 6th-30th

Show Rate (Professionals, $95 and Students, $75 ), October 1 st & 2nd

Purchase your show pass here .

Save on Travel with These Exclusive Offers

Premiere San Antonio attendees and exhibitors can save with exclusive hotel rates as well as flight, rental car discounts and city-wide savings with the "Show Us Your Badge" program through Visit San Antonio. For more information visit: https://www.premieresanantonioshow.com/en/hotel-travel.html and be sure to book your hotel stay via the official hotel partner, onPeak, providing the most competitive nightly rates at favorable hotels throughout the city.

To learn more about Premiere San Antonio visit: https://www.premieresanantonioshow.com/en/home.html

Other Upcoming Premiere Shows:

Premiere Columbus, October 8–9, 2023; Greater Columbus Convention Center

Premiere Anaheim, February 4-5, 2024; Anaheim Convention Center

Premiere Orlando, June 1-3, 2024, Orange County Convention Center

The Premiere Shows' events are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, matched with world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with top brands from around the globe, get hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date with the hottest trends in the business. Premiere exhibitors are guaranteed to meet decision-makers from every area of the beauty industry on an exhibit floor designed to bring the beauty community together to learn, buy, and connect. For more information on Premiere Shows and its events visit premiereshows.com .

The Premiere Shows' events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association – a historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and also a launch in Miami, starting in January 2024.

