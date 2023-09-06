Whirlpool Corporation Named One of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies for 2023 by Newsweek

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today that it has been recognized as one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2023 by Newsweek. To create the list, Newsweek partnered with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, to evaluate companies' business practices and relationships with key stakeholders. Whirlpool Corp.'s inclusion in the list highlights the company's commitment to do the right thing for employees, consumers, investors, and the communities around the world where the company does business.

"At Whirlpool Corporation, one of our enduring values is integrity -- this means that across our global business, there is no right way to do a wrong thing," said Ava Harter, global chief legal officer for Whirlpool Corporation. "We are honored to receive this recognition. It reflects the dedication of 61,000 global employees who believe in our mission of improving life at home for consumers. We cannot fulfill this vision if we don't operate with integrity and trust."

Whirlpool Corp.'s Global Ethics and Compliance Program is focused on enhancing and sustaining the company's culture of winning with integrity and empowering employees with tools and resources to act with integrity within a risk-based framework. As part of these efforts, Whirlpool Corp. launched its Integrity Manual in 2019, which outlines the company's values and helps translate these values into everyday actions.

In addition to its Global Ethics and Compliance program, Whirlpool Corp. continues to build trust with its consumers by manufacturing high-quality products, industry-leading customer service, and purposeful innovation.

The World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants from 21 countries. A total of 269,000 evaluations were analyzed. The three main public pillars of trust were considered: Customer Trust, Investor Trust, and Employee Trust.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

