September is Sexual Health Month

Sexual health can mean a variety of things and there are several urologic conditions that can affect a person's sexual health, such as erectile dysfunction, urinary tract infections, incontinence and more.

"Sexual health may be hard to talk about at times, but it's important to discuss any concerns you may have about your sexual function with your doctor. Your physician has expertise that can help you address problems that may be causing you distress," said Dr. Harris M. Nagler, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "There is a wealth of knowledge on the UCF website, and we suggest taking a moment to read these resources to show you may not be alone in sexual health deficiencies."

Below are some of the sexual health resources available on the UCF website:

One issue with sexual health is that it is often not talked about because it can be considered 'embarrassing'. But having these conversations are vital for your overall health and wellness. Below is a list of common misconceptions that AUA urologists have encountered across in their practices.

Testosterone deficiency is NOT the most common cause of erectile dysfunction; it's usually cardiovascular disease.

Pain during sex is NEVER normal and is treatable.

Erectile dysfunction is treatable, no matter the severity or duration.

Sexual incontinence is common after prostate cancer treatment and is treatable.

Having a vasectomy does not diminish testosterone or ability to have erections.

What else can you do to support your sexual health? Some of the most valuable things you can do is to bring your partner with you to appointments, don't shy away from hard conversations, start with a doctor you feel close to and stay away from online chat groups or sources that are not credible.

For more information and credible patient resources, visit UrologyHealth.org or ask your Urologist for more information.

