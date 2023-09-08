U.S. Virgin Islands Signs New Multi-Year Partnership with the Chicago Cubs

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism proudly announces an expansion of its sports collaborations with the launch of a new multi-year partnership with the Chicago Cubs. The partnership creates an unparalleled opportunity for the U.S. Virgin Islands to reach deep into the Midwest market and connect with a broad range of potential travelers.

USVI sandcastle at Gallagher Way (PRNewswire)

Recognized worldwide, the Cubs franchise is a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in the majors.

Joseph Boschulte, the USVI Department of Tourism Commissioner, said, "Being associated with these two all-American institutions is a marketing highlight for the tourism promotion for the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a direct flight from Chicago to St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands is an easy trip for Midwesterners."

The association between the Cubs and the U.S. Virgin Islands goes back a long way when St. Thomas native and major league player, Elrod "Ellie" Hendricks, played as a catcher for the Cubs in 1972.

As part of the partnership, fans who attended the September 7 game at Wrigley Field had the opportunity to experience island life in Chicago with Moko Jumbies, cultural dancers and a DJ at Gallagher Way pregame. A giant sandcastle was also constructed at Gallagher Way for fans to take photos in front of before heading into the ballpark for the Cubs game.

"We're thrilled to welcome the U.S. Virgin Islands to the Cubs' family," said Cubs Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Seyferth. "Through this partnership, we hope to bring more of the vibrant island life to historic Wrigley Field in the coming seasons and channel the wonderful Caribbean lifestyle through pre- and postgame activations as well as offseason collaborations."

Most notably, this partnership continues U.S. Virgin Islands' campaigns and associations with top sports teams and significant sport venues.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands and its offerings, please visit https://www.visitusvi.com/.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).

USVI Logo (PRNewswire)

Chicago Cubs logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism