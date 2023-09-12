Atlantic Group Launches TAG MedStaffing Website to Meet Growing Healthcare Staffing Demands

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Group, a leading staffing and recruitment agency in the Northeast, has rebranded their Healthcare Staffing Practice as TAG MedStaffing, and announced the launch of its new website. TAG MedStaffing will continue the expansion of Atlantic Group's Healthcare Staffing practice, a group started almost 10 years ago, led by senior leadership with over 35 years of healthcare recruiting experience.

With this strategic expansion, TAG MedStaffing aims to establish a significant presence in the healthcare staffing industry and contribute to improving healthcare talent acquisition throughout the country. "We are excited to launch the TAG MedStaffing website, which allows us to offer a dedicated site for healthcare staffing to our clients and candidates," said David Yoo, Senior Managing Director of Atlantic Group. "This allows us to provide unparalleled services as we grow without sacrificing quality, while continuing to offer staffing solutions within all of our current verticals."

TAG MedStaffing offers an extensive range of job listings in the healthcare industry, including clinical & non-clinical positions, as well as administrative and support roles. Job seekers can easily connect with top employers through a network of highly specialized healthcare recruiters, while hiring managers and human resources departments benefit from a streamlined hiring process.

The website for TAG MedStaffing is now live, and candidates can browse through a variety of healthcare job listings. For more information, please visit www.tagmedstaffing.com.

About Atlantic Group

Atlantic Group is a leading staffing and recruitment agency that has built a reputation for providing exceptional service and connecting top talent with top employers.

