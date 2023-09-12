Introducing William Entenmann: A Baker's Baker--A Literary Look into the Legacy of Baking Icon

The iconic, sweet baked goods brand Entenmann's® is at the forefront of new book published by Mascot Kids, an imprint of Amplify Publishing Group

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- You may have seen the name countless times in grocery store aisles, but do you know the story behind Entenmann's®? Now, bookworms and Entenmann's fans alike have the chance to dive into the life and legacy of the beloved baker, William Entenmann, in the new illustrated book for children titled William Entenmann: A Baker's Baker!

(PRNewswire)

Written by elementary school librarian Amy Salinger and illustrated by Amelina Jones, the story takes readers on an enchanting journey through time, tracing the humble beginnings of William Entenmann as a young baker with a dream and a vision. From the inception of his first bakery in the late 19th century to the establishment of the iconic Entenmann's brand fans know and love today, Salinger skillfully weaves a narrative that captures the essence of dedication, perseverance and the pursuit of excellence.

"We are thrilled to finally share William Entenmann: A Baker's Baker to readers and Entenmann's fans who are eager to explore the story behind one of America's most beloved baking legacies," said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann's®. "Amy's meticulous research and evocative storytelling paints a vivid picture of William Entenmann's life and his contribution to the culinary landscape, and we can't wait for our fans to read it."

Featuring engaging anecdotes, historical insights, and mouthwatering illustrations of the signature treats that have become household favorites, readers will be inspired by the story of what it takes to follow your dreams until they become reality, just as William Entenmann did.

"I have always wanted to write a picture book biography for children and thought deeply about a famous person whose life had not been written about yet. While at my local supermarket, I admired the Entenmann's display table, and whoosh, the idea of who the person was behind the famous bakery name was born!" said Amy Salinger, author of William Entenmann: A Baker's Baker. "Plus, I grew up on Entenmann's pastries and cookies, so the idea had an even more special meaning for me."

William Entenmann: A Baker's Baker is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million for $19.95 and in Canada on Chapters Indigo for $26.95.

To learn more about Entenmann's® products and where to buy them, visit Entenmanns.com. Entenmann's goes great with people.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's history dates back 125 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, the Entenmann's portfolio includes over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., including donuts, snack cakes and pies, cakes, cookies and more, providing a wide variety of delicious baked goods to choose from that everyone can enjoy.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

Entenmann’s® Logo (PRNewsfoto/Entenmann's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entenmann's®