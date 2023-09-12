Vonage Recognized with Salesforce 2023 Partner Innovation Award

Vonage Demonstrates Excellence within the Salesforce Ecosystem

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been named a winner of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards in the Media Industries category for its customer success with ACS Technologies. The award recognizes Vonage's innovative use of Salesforce Customer 360 and dedication to helping its customers drive results.

Based in South Carolina, ACS Technologies provides ministry administration software to enable easier management of members, donations, scheduling, website, and growth strategies. ACS benefits from multiple Vonage solutions, including Vonage Contact Center , Vonage Business Communications and Vonage Premier for Service Cloud Voice , the company's advanced, end-to-end intelligence and automation-driven contact center solution, to enhance its customer and employee experiences, accelerate its ability to coach agents, optimize workflows for better efficiency and future-proof its systems.

Dean Lisenby, Chief Integration Officer at ACS Technologies, said, "With Vonage Premier for Service Cloud Voice, we have been able to enhance conversations with customers, boost our agent engagement and have welcomed some much needed efficiency improvements. With Vonage, we know we have the ongoing support and solutions to continue driving results for our business and customers."

"The Salesforce 2023 Partner Innovation awards recognize partners such as Vonage that are helping their customers drive productivity and growth with AI, data, and CRM," said Steve Corfield, Executive Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels and Emerging Technologies, Salesforce. "Salesforce partners are integral to driving digital transformation and AI adoption across the Salesforce ecosystem, paving the way for better customer experiences."

"We are thrilled to have won this prestigious award from Salesforce for our dedication to our customers' success," said Reggie Scales, SVP of Global Sales Applications at Vonage. "With Vonage and Salesforce, ACS Technologies is able to deliver a full omnichannel experience with better engagement and operational improvements."

The Salesforce economy is driven by partners, such as Vonage, that continue to innovate and drive customer growth. A study by IDC found that the Salesforce ecosystem is projected to produce 9.3 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026 and for every $1 Salesforce makes the ecosystem grows by $6.19. According to the study, Salesforce has found that more than 90% of its customers use partner apps and experts. The Salesforce ecosystem continues to expand thanks to partners driving innovations in AI, data and CRM.

The eleventh annual Partner Innovation Awards recognize the significant contribution Salesforce partners have made across clouds, industries, and the broader partner program – including consulting firms, digital agencies, resellers and ISV partners. For a full list of this year's Partner Innovation Award winners, please see here .

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

