BrightStar Announces Matt Kahn's Much-Anticipated Healed by Love: Live Tour

Best-selling author, empathic healer, and YouTube sensation Matt Kahn to embark on a nine-city fall tour

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Live Events is proud to present the Healed by Love: Live tour with spiritual luminary Matt Kahn. Recognized as one of the top 100 spiritually influential figures on the planet, Matt is renowned for providing heart-centered solutions that are designed to ignite the soul, delight the spirit, and unite communities. In an age of fleeting digital interactions, Matt offers a beacon of hope and a touch of genuine, human connection.

Tickets are now on sale for Matt Kahn's Healed By Love: Live October 2023 tour of the US and Canada !

The Healed by Love: Live tour kicks off in Chicago on October 11. Attendees will be enveloped in direct transmissions of healing energy, absorbing soul-nourishing wisdom channeled by Matt, tailored especially for those present. Here, deep-seated wounds from the past can find resolution, stagnant emotional barriers can dissolve, and lifelong patterns that no longer serve can be released. Attendees will gain a renewed sense of clarity, purpose, and direction in their lives, and witness the activation of their intuitive potentials.

Healed by Love: Live | Tour Dates and Cities:

October 11: Chicago, IL

October 14 + 15: Toronto, ON

October 17: Montréal, QC

October 19: Arlington, MA

October 20 + 21: New York, NY

October 22: Washington, DC

October 24: Asheville, NC

October 27: St. Petersburg, FL

October 29: Miami Shores, FL

October 11-29: Healed by Love: Total Livestream Experience (Attend from anywhere in the world!)

Tickets for all events are now available at brightstarevents.net.

Drawing empathic beings from all over the world, this tour is a celebration of heart-to-heart connections. As we unite globally, supporting personal healing and the expansion of collective consciousness, we pave the way for a brighter, more loving world.

Together, we will experience the power of love in its most transformative form.

About Matt Kahn:

As a best-selling author, empathic healer, and YouTube sensation, Matt Kahn has dedicated his life to the evolution of human consciousness. Matt's life-changing books and inspiring YouTube channel with 22+ million views have transformed millions with their uplifting, heart-centered messages. He is the author of the highly acclaimed books Whatever Arises Love That, Everything Is Here To Help You, and The Universe Always Has a Plan, which have been translated into more than a dozen languages. His newest book, All For Love: The Transformative Power of Holding Space, is the recent winner of a Gold IPPY (Independent Publisher Book Award) and Ommie Award (OM Times Media) and continues to receive high praise and top bestseller lists.

About BrightStar:

A pioneering force in holistic events, BrightStar brings together global leaders in spirituality, wellness, and consciousness, creating platforms for transformative experiences. Offerings include tour production, cutting-edge ticketing software, and high-impact digital marketing services. Learn more at brightstarevents.net.

Press Contact:

Jennifer Beeson, Communications Director

info@brightstarevents.net

